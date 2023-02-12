Open in App
Troy, AL
The Associated Press

Williams powers Troy to 80-65 victory over Louisiana

9 days ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as Troy cruised to an 80-65 victory over Louisiana on Saturday.

Nelson Phillips scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and six steals for the Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Christyon Eugene scored eight.

Greg Williams Jr. led the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-6, 10-4) with 15 points. Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points and Joe Charles scored nine.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Troy visits Arkansas State and Louisiana hosts UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

