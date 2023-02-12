Harry Styles Performs ‘As It Was’ Without a Hitch at 2023 Brit Awards

Brit Award winner Harry Styles brought “As It Was” to the O2 Arena on Saturday night (Feb. 11).

Styles, who won all four awards for which he was nominated, followed up last weekend’s Grammys performance of the Harry’s House hit — which Styles’ dancers said had a technical malfunction , with its rotating stage unexpectedly turning in the wrong direction — with a fresh take at the 2023 Brit Awards ceremony. “As It Was” opened the show.

The star, wearing an open red sequin jacket and showing his chest tattoos, fronted a live band and focused on audience engagement at the Brit Awards . He let the crowd take over on the first chorus, mouthing the lyrics “you know it’s not the same as it was” along with them, and reached down to touch their hands.

His clean sweep at the Brit Awards included the honors for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and the fan-voted pop /R&B act. A full list of winners can be seen here .

Check out a clip of Styles’ “As It Was” performance below.