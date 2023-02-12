Volunteers pack LOV boxes to support young girls in Chicago

CHICAGO — Dozens of volunteers came together to show some love Saturday for young girls in South Chicago.

It was a pink party with a purpose as the volunteers packed hundreds of LOV boxes for Chicago girls.

Jamila Trimuel, the founder and CEO of Ladies of Virtue , said the project started during the pandemic and was an event specifically for Black girls and gift them some of their favorite things, like hair products.

The LOV boxes are distributed over several days near Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

Trimuel launched a mentoring and leadership program in 2011 to serve girls ages 9-18. The goal was to help boost their confidence and continue to support them after high school.

“We’re here to provide mentoring and support so they can then become all who they were created to be,” Trimuel said.

Alaysya Edgerson is a college-bound high school senior interested in studying medical laboratory science.

She said it feels great to feel the love from this sisterhood.

“Seeing all these people out here come and support us, know that they support me too, that makes me feel great honestly,” Edgerson said.

Trimuel said the group is letting girls know they love them and are there for them each step of the way.

