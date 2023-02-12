Open in App
WBOY 12 News

2 West Virginia cities among best for football fans

By Christian Meffert,

9 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study from WalletHub looked at more than 240 U.S. cities to find which of them had the most to offer for football fans, and two West Virginia cities scored quite favorably.

To achieve their rankings, WalletHub compared 249 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics.

WalletHub’s final rankings placed Huntington and Morgantown next to each other at 53 and 52, respectively. When ranking by city size, Huntington and Morgantown were once again next to each other at 16 and 15 within the small city category, meaning fewer than 100,000 people.

Tasty Super Bowl snacks for health-conscious people Source: WalletHub

Best Football Cities for Fans

Overall Rank City Total Score Pro Football College Football
1 Pittsburgh, PA 61.61 1 10
52 Morgantown, WV 18.92 31 25
53 Huntington, WV 18.91 31 26
249 Valparaiso, IN 6.93 31 239

Ranking by City Size

Rank
(1=Best) 		Small City
(Score)
1 Tuscaloosa, AL
(30.68)
15 Morgantown, WV
(18.92)
16 Huntington, WV
(18.91)
140 Valparaiso, IN
(6.93)

The 21 metrics used were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for football fans.

According to WalltHub, “for our sample, we chose cities with at least one professional football team (NFL) or at least one college football team (NCAA, including FBS and FCS). We then grouped the cities by division — ‘Pro Football’ and ‘College Football’ — and assigned weights to each divisional category based on its popularity among fans.”

From the weighted averages of these metrics, an overall score was calculated and used to determine each city’s rank-order.

Super Bowl bonus: How much extra money do the winners and losers make?

Pro Football – Total Points = 75

  • Number of NFL Teams: Full Weight (~8.82 Points)
  • Performance Level of NFL Team: Full Weight (~8.82 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated using the past three seasons’ averages and the following formula: Number of Wins / Total Number of Games Played.
  • Number of NFL Championships Wins: Full Weight (~8.82 Points)
  • Number of NFL Division Championship Wins: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
  • Number of Hall-of-Fame Head Coaches: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
  • Franchise Value: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the team(s) estimated value in millions of dollars.
  • Average Ticket Price for an NFL Game: Full Weight (~8.82 Points)
  • NFL Fan Engagement: Full Weight (~8.82 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the number of Twitter followers and Facebook “Likes” (on each team’s official accounts) per capita.
  • Number of Coaches in Past 10 Seasons: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
    Note: “Past 10 Seasons” include seasons 2013-2014 to 2022-2023.
  • NFL Stadium Capacity: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated using the following formula: Stadium Capacity / Total City Population.
  • Attendance: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated using the following formula: Average Home-Fan Attendance / Stadium Capacity.
  • Popularity Index: Half Weight (~4.41 Points)

College Football – Total Points = 25

  • Number of College Football (FBS & FCS) Teams: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
  • Performance Level of College Football (FBS & FCS) Team(s): Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated using the past three seasons’ averages and the following formula: Number of Wins / Total Number of Games Played.
  • Number of College Football (FBS & FCS) Championship Wins: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
  • Number of College Football (FBS & FCS) Conference Championship Wins: Half Weight (~1.79 Points)
  • Number of Hall-of-Fame Head Coaches: Half Weight (~1.79 Points)
  • Minimum Season-Ticket Price for College Football (FBS & FCS) Game: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
  • College Football Fan Engagement: Full Weight (~3.57 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the number of Twitter followers and Facebook “Likes” (on each team’s official accounts) per capita.
  • Number of Coaches in Past 10 Seasons: Half Weight (~1.79 Points)
    Note: “Past 10 Seasons” include seasons 2013–2014 to 2022–2023.
  • College Football (FBS & FCS) Stadium Capacity: Half Weight (~1.79 Points)
    Note: This metric was calculated using the following formula: Stadium Capacity / Total City Population.
