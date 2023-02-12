Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

BOK Center Treats Nonprofits To Concerts, Games Through Seats And Suites Program

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bydnw_0kkVw5QU00

The BOK Center is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community by inviting nonprofits to come to sporting events and concerts at no cost.

As the venue continues its tradition, it is looking to treat even more charities to a suite with snacks, drinks and great views.

"It feels good and feels great to see all the people playing for once,” said Dani Flowers, a little sister in the program, who recently got to attend a Tulsa Oilers hockey game.

Her big sister is Abi Southerland, the program's area director.

"Just participate in this game with our Big and Little matches,” said Southerland.

This is the second year Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma got to be a part of Seats and Suites, a program that gives back to nonprofits through free experiences.

"There are times when, as children, they don't have some of the advantages that other kids might have,” said Evon Markum, ASM Global Community Relations Manager.

Markum said ASM Global, which manages the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, started offering Seats and Suites 15 years ago and will continue.

"Just to know that people care about them and that our employees really have worked tirelessly to make today special for them, and we want them to come back,” said Markum.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said the free fun is fundamental.

"We learn a lot of lessons when we come to things like this, like walking through the street, just even basic things like that, as well as just manners with people that she's introduced to and things like that,” said Southerland.

Nonprofits that would like for the BOK Center to consider having them as guests can send an email to info@asmtulsa.com. Please put “nonprofit” in the subject line.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Early Taste Of Spring Temperatures Arrives In Green Country
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma St Falls To No. 22 TCU, Horned Frogs Score 100
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Families Affected By Addiction Create Anti-Overdose Campaign In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK10 hours ago
Stillwater Public Schools' $195 Million Bond Includes Upgrades, Details How District Plans To Expand
Stillwater, OK14 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Tulsa Apartment Fire
Okmulgee, OK2 days ago
Firefighters Respond To Grass Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
City Of Tulsa Asking Drivers To Report Potholes
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Police: Threat At Bristow Schools Averted
Bristow, OK22 hours ago
1 Injured After Overnight I-44 Crash in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Man Accused Of Punching Developmentally Challenged Child Arrested By Sperry Police
Sperry, OK2 days ago
Trooper Involved In Wreck While Responding To Call In Rogers County, OHP Says
Collinsville, OK15 hours ago
Man Accused Of Domestic Violence Incident Shot By Police
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
1 Injured Possible Road Rage Shooting
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Pointing Gun At 2 People After Argument By Police
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Man Hit & Killed By Car In Catoosa, OHP Says
Catoosa, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy