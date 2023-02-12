Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mexico Public Safety Department is looking for Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, who did not arrive at work Saturday morning.

Kneipfel's cousin called in concerned when he didn't show up at work at 5:30 a.m. and she couldn't find him at his apartment. A neighbor said they saw Kneipfel talking to an unknown man and woman near a dark SUV in a shopping center near South Clark Street Friday evening around 5:30.

Officials believe Kneipfel is wearing a tan Carhart jacket, red baseball cap and gray Puma tennis shoes.

Mexico Publix Safety asks anyone with information to call (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.

