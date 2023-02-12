Open in App
Mexico, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man

By abc17news-Newsroom,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chiqd_0kkVsDGD00

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ)

Mexico Public Safety Department is looking for Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, who did not arrive at work Saturday morning.

Kneipfel's cousin called in concerned when he didn't show up at work at 5:30 a.m. and she couldn't find him at his apartment. A neighbor said they saw Kneipfel talking to an unknown man and woman near a dark SUV in a shopping center near South Clark Street Friday evening around 5:30.

Officials believe Kneipfel is wearing a tan Carhart jacket, red baseball cap and gray Puma tennis shoes.

Mexico Publix Safety asks anyone with information to call (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.

The post Mexico Public Safety asks for help looking for missing man appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mexico, MO newsLocal Mexico, MO
Mexico Public Safety: Woman drives car into Scooter’s Coffee
Mexico, MO7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three hurt in Jefferson City car crash
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Columbia Downtown Leadership Council looks to improve Business Loop 70
Columbia, MO13 hours ago
Columbia City Council approves to file application for federal funds to study Business Loop 70
Columbia, MO13 hours ago
Jefferson City Council to discuss system to improve 911 response times
Jefferson City, MO16 hours ago
Columbia City Council approves tourism development funds for True/False
Columbia, MO16 hours ago
Jefferson City Council approves agreement that looks to improve 911 response time
Jefferson City, MO16 hours ago
Man barricades himself inside Columbia home Friday night
Columbia, MO3 days ago
New emergency dispatch system could improve response times in Cole County
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Crash reported on I-70 in Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Audrain County Sheriff’s Office: Woman ‘unintentionally’ shot in home
Vandalia, MO6 days ago
Columbia residents can give input on recycling system at meeting next month
Columbia, MO15 hours ago
No one hurt when shots fired in northeast Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
JC Public Works announces street closure
Jefferson City, MO4 days ago
Fifth Street entrance to Downtown Columbia parking garage closed for repairs over weekend
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Police incident along Ballenger Lane in northeast Columbia
Columbia, MO3 days ago
Man charged after allegedly ransacking Rock Quarry Center
Columbia, MO5 days ago
Appeals court sides with student who was made to cut his hair, case goes back to Cole County
Jefferson City, MO6 days ago
City Council to vote on travel funds for True/False filmmakers
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Rollover crash blocks part of busy Columbia intersection
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Proposed drive-thru coffee shop asks Columbia’s Board of Adjustment to review plan
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Need for new lawyer prolongs Columbia murder case
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Multiple schools announce snow days for Friday
Columbia, MO4 days ago
$1 million Missouri lottery winner claims prize
Columbia, MO3 days ago
MU releases job satisfaction survey results; strengths include employee interactions with each other
Columbia, MO4 days ago
Two Columbia residents plead guilty to $1.2 million insurance fraud scheme
Columbia, MO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy