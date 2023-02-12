Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation

By Joey Schneider,

9 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis.

Theodore “Ted” Drewes Sr. spent many summers playing competitive tennis in his native St. Louis, frequenting public parks and joining dozens of local tournaments in the early 20th century. Cold winters led Ted Sr. to a second home down south, allowing him to pursue his passion year-round.

Ted Drewes Sr. preparing for tennis action in the 1930s. (Photo provided by the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame)

“Ted Sr. was a very popular tennis player here in St. Louis,” said Travis Dillon, his grandson-in-law. “He would go to Florida every year with the family, so he could continue playing tennis over the winter.”

Another passion emerged one winter. In 1929, Ted Drewes Sr. founded his first namesake frozen custard stand near St. Petersburg, Florida. As history tells, the frozen custard stand happened in an effort to help his cousin, who worked at a popular carnival and wanted a sweet treat to complement the visitor experience.

Ted Sr.’s frozen custard was an instant hit, so much that he opened his second location and first St. Louis shop in the summer of 1930 on Natural Bridge Avenue. His hometown enjoyed it too, not only helping the Ted Drewes Frozen Custard franchise outlast the Great Depression, but expand to its current home on Chippewa Street in 1941.

Frozen custard, tennis and Ted Sr.’s decisions around both hobbies all came in an effort to support his family and settle back into St. Louis long-term.

“He did a lot of things during his days,” said Dillon, who co-owns the Chippewa location with his wife and Ted’s granddaughter, Christy. “He was an entrepreneur. He had several jobs, several things to keep the family income coming in.”

Ted Sr.’s tennis career proved just as impressive, if not more, than his frozen custard chain. He won four consecutive National Public Parks Association tennis titles from 1924 to 1927. Locally, Ted Sr. won St. Louis Muny titles 13 times from 1918 to 1935, also winning the doubles leg of the competition 14 times with nine different partners.

It wasn’t just the results that mattered. Ted Sr. had a vision to transform the sport for the better of all.

“Dwight Davis and Ted led the charge to make tennis an inclusive sport rather than a country-club sport,” said Rick Randall of Pace Properties, leading the effort to rebrand the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame. “[Ted Sr.] played in public parks. He kind of spoke to what St. Louis was doing at that time. He was showing the beginning of tennis on a more public and inclusive level.”

Ted Sr. was inducted to the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame in 1991, its second year of existence. Organizers plan to open a revitalized St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame experience on Feb. 23 at The Armory, honoring Ted Sr., Dwight Davis and nearly 60 of the region’s top talents throughout the years.

Ted Drewes officially opened for its 94th season on Thursday, Feb. 9. (Photo: FOX 2)

As for the frozen custard, Ted Drewes officially opened for its 94th season on Thursday. The Chippewa store is the last-standing Ted Drewes location, though the family-friendly environment has thrived for more than 80 years.

“To be in St. Louis that long and be able to stay open is really an honor,” said Dillon. “It’s a great place to be.”

The Ted Drewes Frozen Custard brand has grown with an annual Christmas tree sale, samples at select grocery stores and a tradition to hand orders of frozen custard upside-down, if asked. Occasionally, you might find local tennis teams celebrating big wins with Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa Street or at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center .

For more information about Ted Drewes Frozen Custard or to plan your visit to the St. Louis staple, click here .

