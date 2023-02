2A Evergreen Conference All-League Girls Basketball Teams

W.F. West post Julia Dalan throws up a shot against Tumwater Jan. 26.

W.F. West sophomore post Julia Dalan was named the 2A EvCo MVP after a stellar regular season, with fellow Bearcat Amanda Bennett also earning a first team selection as voted on by league coaches.

Tumwater’s Regan Brewer and Kylie Waltermeyer also earned first team honors, and Rochester’s Delany Winter earned a first team selection, as well.

Read the full list of honors below.

MVP: Julia Dalan, W.F. West

First Team: Maddie Gore, Aberdeen; Regan Brewer, Tumwater; Kylie Waltermeyer, Tumwater; Amanda Bennett, W.F. West; Delany Winter, Rochester

Second Team: Morgan Rogerson, W.F. West; Lena Fragner, W.F. West; Kiley McMahon, Black Hills; Rhylee Beebe, Tumwater; Kendall Gjurasic, Tumwater

Honorable Mention: Mandy Andree-Cordell, Rochester; Emily Wilkerson, Centralia; Roisin Stull, Rochester; Jaylynn Phimmasone, Aberdeen; Cierra Larson, Tumwater; Carlie Deskins, W.F. West; Grace Simpson, W.F. West; Olivia Henry, Shelton

Coaching Staff of the Year: W.F. West