‘BMF’: Mo’Nique Has a Personal Connection to Goldie

The second season of BMF is underway on Starz, and a lot is already going on. The drama series is based on the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers started their drug business in Detroit and became two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

This season, Oscar-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique has joined the hit drama series as Goldie, and she has a personal connection to the character.

Mo’Nique as Goldie and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Big Meech in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Here’s what we know about Mo’Nique’s ‘BMF’ character Goldie

BMF episode 205, “Moment of Truth,” introduced fans to Goldie. She becomes integral to Meech and Terry’s expansion from Detroit into Atlanta.

“[She] is a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts,” the official Starz character description reads. “She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers to help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.”

Mo’Nique has a personal connection to Goldie in ‘BMF’

Regarding her no-nonsense character, the Academy Award winner has a personal connection to Goldie. She even pulled some character traits from her late aunt to portray that character. She told POPSUGAR,

I know Goldie. I know that character. I know that character from some of the communities, the neighborhoods. So when you’ve dealt with that character pretty much your [whole] life, you know her. And then you take bits and pieces from the people that you knew in the community, and you form this character. But my Aunt Vera, who’s no longer with us, but my Aunt Vera, baby, when I tell you, she was every bit of Goldie, because she was really beloved in her community. And some of the things she did, people may have said, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ But everybody loved Ms. Vera. So I would have to say in honor of my Aunt Vera, I pulled some of Goldie from her.

Who is the real Goldie on ‘BMF’?

Mo’Noique has been coy when asked about the real person her character is based on. “I know Goldie, you know Goldie, our community knows Goldie,” she told Shadow and Act. “[Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson] explained to me who she was and then said that Randy [Huggins] and I would be able to really shape Goldie. But Goldie is that character where the community loves her. But others would think that she’s a detriment to the community, but she takes care of her community through means that some may not agree with.”

However, BMF creator Randy Huggins has said that most of his characters are based on real-life people.

“I don’t think there’s a character in there, that I hadn’t heard of,” he told Urban Hollywood 411. “I may have to take a creative liberty to make an art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.”