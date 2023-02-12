District Wrestling Tournament Results from Class 1A District 1 at ACGC

(Guthrie Center) Logan-Magnolia qualified eight wrestlers to lead the field at AGCC on Saturday. The Panthers had titles from Kalab Kuhl (106), Gavin Kiger (113), #2 Corbin Reisz (126), Kai Carritt (132), Wyatt Hawkins (138), and #1 Wyatt Reisz (160). District runners-up for Lo-Ma included Harley Christensen at 145 and #5 Layne Brenden at 152. Logan-Magnolia scored 189.5 points for the district championship.

#2 Tegan Slaybaugh won the 120 pound title to advance for ACGC. He’s 44-2 on the season after two first period pins and a tech fall on on Saturday. #12 Payton Jacobe avenged some prior losses with his OT win over #11 Trent Warner, of Nodaway Valley/O-M, in the 285 final.

Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Carmine Shaw won by fall in the 145 pound final to advance to state. The Wolverines also send champ Ashton Honnold at 195. Honnold pinned both of his opponents on the day and is 45-4. Keyin Steeve won by fall in a 113 pound wrestleback to qualify. #11 Trent Warner goes to state as the heavyweight runner-up.

AHSTW qualifies 220 pound runner-up Henry Lund. The sophomore is 35-6 on the season. The Vikings also get Kayden Baxter to state as the 160 pound runner-up.

Earlham got a 170 pound championship out of 4th ranked Ryan Stiles. The Cardinals also send runners-up #8 Dallas Canoyer (106), Josh Winey (120), and #9 Payton Harger (126). Canoyer and Winey each had to win wrestlebacks.

East Union qualifies 138 pound runner-up DJ Islas along with two other 2nd place finishers in Hayden Walters (145) and Terrian Islas (182).

West Central Valley got a championship at 152 from Blaise Beane. Ayden Phippen placed 1st at 220. Kaedon Lindsey moves on as the 170 runner-up. Zach Teague placed 2nd at 195 to qualify.

Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Raiden Doughty had a couple of quick pins and won the 182 pound title.

Team Scores

Logan-Magnolia 189.5 West Central Valley 127 ACGC 125.5 Nodaway Valley/O-M 95.5 Earlham 95 East Union 93 AHSTW 88 Panorama 83 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Woodbine 15

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Kalab Kuhl of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham

3rd Place – Chase Slaybaugh of AC/GC

4th Place – Ty Tallmon of East Union

1st Place Match

Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) 33-11, So. over Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) 28-5, So. (Dec 3-0)

2nd Place Match

Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) 28-5, So. over Chase Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 39-14, Fr. (Fall 1:14)

3rd Place Match

Chase Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 39-14, Fr. over Ty Tallmon (East Union) 24-26, So. (Fall 1:30)

113

1st Place – Gavin Kiger of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Keyin Steeve of Nodaway Valley

3rd Place – Charlie Christensen of AC/GC

4th Place – Nathan Hansen of Earlham

1st Place Match

Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) 35-11, Jr. over Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) 37-9, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

2nd Place Match

Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) 37-9, Fr. over Charlie Christensen (AC/GC) 32-17, Fr. (Fall 0:33)

3rd Place Match

Charlie Christensen (AC/GC) 32-17, Fr. over Nathan Hansen (Earlham) 21-19, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

120

1st Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC

2nd Place – Josh Winey of Earlham

3rd Place – Tage Monahan of Panorama

4th Place – Cylir Joint of West Central Valley

1st Place Match

Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 44-2, Jr. over Josh Winey (Earlham) 29-15, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:15 (16-0))

2nd Place Match

Josh Winey (Earlham) 29-15, Fr. over Tage Monahan (Panorama) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Tage Monahan (Panorama) 25-19, Jr. over Cylir Joint (West Central Valley) 24-20, Fr. (Fall 2:33)

126

1st Place – Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Payton Harger of Earlham

3rd Place – Johnny Cortez of Coon Rapids-Bayard

4th Place – Blake Schwartz of Panorama

1st Place Match

Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 40-3, So. over Payton Harger (Earlham) 26-7, Jr. (MD 13-3)

2nd Place Match

Payton Harger (Earlham) 26-7, Jr. over Johnny Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 24-12, Fr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Johnny Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 24-12, Fr. over Blake Schwartz (Panorama) 16-22, Fr. (Dec 6-2)

132

1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Dj Islas of East Union

3rd Place – Gavin Sloss of AC/GC

4th Place – Landon Kirtley of Panorama

1st Place Match

Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) 27-10, Jr. over Dj Islas (East Union) 43-11, Sr. (MD 10-0)

2nd Place Match

Dj Islas (East Union) 43-11, Sr. over Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 39-16, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 39-16, So. over Landon Kirtley (Panorama) 29-16, So. (Fall 1:33)

138

1st Place – Wyatt Hawkins of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Hadyn Walters of East Union

3rd Place – Trenton Naragon of West Central Valley

4th Place – Brenner Sullivan of Woodbine

1st Place Match

Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) 33-17, So. over Hadyn Walters (East Union) 21-6, Jr. (Fall 4:55)

2nd Place Match

Hadyn Walters (East Union) 21-6, Jr. over Trenton Naragon (West Central Valley) 26-17, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Trenton Naragon (West Central Valley) 26-17, So. over Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine) 36-13, Fr. (Fall 2:49)

145

1st Place – Carmine Shaw of Nodaway Valley

2nd Place – Harley Christensen of Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place – Gabe Wagner of Panorama

4th Place – Jackson Pfrang of AC/GC

1st Place Match

Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) 33-10, Jr. over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 1:03)

2nd Place Match

Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) 20-14, Sr. over Gabe Wagner (Panorama) 22-21, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Wagner (Panorama) 22-21, So. over Jackson Pfrang (AC/GC) 26-23, So. (MD 10-0)

152

1st Place – Blaise Beane of West Central Valley

2nd Place – Layne Brenden of Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place – Dayden Moertl of AHSTW

4th Place – Kason Parker of East Union

1st Place Match

Blaise Beane (West Central Valley) 32-8, Sr. over Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) 36-3, Sr. (Inj. 4:43)

2nd Place Match

Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) 36-3, Sr. over Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 33-14, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 33-14, Sr. over Kason Parker (East Union) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 4:54)

160

1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia

2nd Place – Kayden Baxter of AHSTW

3rd Place – Braiden Beane of West Central Valley

4th Place – Caleb Smith of Earlham

1st Place Match

Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 48-0, Sr. over Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 30-8, So. (Fall 2:26)

2nd Place Match

Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 30-8, So. over Braiden Beane (West Central Valley) 41-8, Sr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Braiden Beane (West Central Valley) 41-8, Sr. over Caleb Smith (Earlham) 12-17, So. (Fall 1:23)

170

1st Place – Ryan Stiles of Earlham

2nd Place – Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley

3rd Place – Fischer Buffington of East Union

4th Place – Logan Bratetic of Logan-Magnolia

1st Place Match

Ryan Stiles (Earlham) 34-5, Jr. over Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 2:13)

2nd Place Match

Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley) 33-10, Sr. over Fischer Buffington (East Union) 37-19, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Fischer Buffington (East Union) 37-19, So. over Logan Bratetic (Logan-Magnolia) 17-25, Jr. (Fall 1:41)

182

1st Place – Raiden Doty of Coon Rapids-Bayard

2nd Place – Terrian Islas of East Union

3rd Place – Kolby Weihs of AHSTW

4th Place – Brandon Raasch of Nodaway Valley

1st Place Match

Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 20-8, Sr. over Terrian Islas (East Union) 36-18, So. (Fall 0:22)

2nd Place Match

Terrian Islas (East Union) 36-18, So. over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 23-15, Sr. (Fall 3:41)

3rd Place Match

Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 23-15, Sr. over Brandon Raasch (Nodaway Valley) 17-25, Sr. (Fall 0:27)

195

1st Place – Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley

2nd Place – Zach Teague of West Central Valley

3rd Place – Michael Fuller of AC/GC

4th Place – Logan Heller of AHSTW

1st Place Match

Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) 45-4, Fr. over Zach Teague (West Central Valley) 30-16, So. (Fall 4:56)

2nd Place Match

Zach Teague (West Central Valley) 30-16, So. over Michael Fuller (AC/GC) 29-13, So. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Michael Fuller (AC/GC) 29-13, So. over Logan Heller (AHSTW) 16-11, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

220

1st Place – Ayden Phippen of West Central Valley

2nd Place – Henry Lund of AHSTW

3rd Place – Issac Monrroy-Nunez of Panorama

4th Place – Carter Richter of AC/GC

1st Place Match

Ayden Phippen (West Central Valley) 33-13, Sr. over Henry Lund (AHSTW) 35-6, So. (Inj. 1:05)

2nd Place Match

Henry Lund (AHSTW) 35-6, So. over Issac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match

Issac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama) 27-18, Jr. over Carter Richter (AC/GC) 15-10, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

285

1st Place – Payton Jacobe of AC/GC

2nd Place – Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley

3rd Place – Grant Brix of Logan-Magnolia

4th Place – Joel Cooper of Panorama

1st Place Match

Payton Jacobe (AC/GC) 40-6, Jr. over Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) 40-6, So. (SV-1 3-1)

2nd Place Match

Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) 40-6, So. over Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) 33-12, Jr. (NC)

3rd Place Match

Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) 33-12, Jr. over Joel Cooper (Panorama) 30-14, So. (Dec 8-5)