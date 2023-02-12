Change location
District Wrestling Tournament Results from Class 1A District 1 at ACGC
By Bennett Blake,9 days ago
(Guthrie Center) Logan-Magnolia qualified eight wrestlers to lead the field at AGCC on Saturday. The Panthers had titles from Kalab Kuhl (106), Gavin Kiger (113), #2 Corbin Reisz (126), Kai Carritt (132), Wyatt Hawkins (138), and #1 Wyatt Reisz (160). District runners-up for Lo-Ma included Harley Christensen at 145 and #5 Layne Brenden at 152. Logan-Magnolia scored 189.5 points for the district championship.
#2 Tegan Slaybaugh won the 120 pound title to advance for ACGC. He’s 44-2 on the season after two first period pins and a tech fall on on Saturday. #12 Payton Jacobe avenged some prior losses with his OT win over #11 Trent Warner, of Nodaway Valley/O-M, in the 285 final.
Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Carmine Shaw won by fall in the 145 pound final to advance to state. The Wolverines also send champ Ashton Honnold at 195. Honnold pinned both of his opponents on the day and is 45-4. Keyin Steeve won by fall in a 113 pound wrestleback to qualify. #11 Trent Warner goes to state as the heavyweight runner-up.
AHSTW qualifies 220 pound runner-up Henry Lund. The sophomore is 35-6 on the season. The Vikings also get Kayden Baxter to state as the 160 pound runner-up.
Earlham got a 170 pound championship out of 4th ranked Ryan Stiles. The Cardinals also send runners-up #8 Dallas Canoyer (106), Josh Winey (120), and #9 Payton Harger (126). Canoyer and Winey each had to win wrestlebacks.
East Union qualifies 138 pound runner-up DJ Islas along with two other 2nd place finishers in Hayden Walters (145) and Terrian Islas (182).
West Central Valley got a championship at 152 from Blaise Beane. Ayden Phippen placed 1st at 220. Kaedon Lindsey moves on as the 170 runner-up. Zach Teague placed 2nd at 195 to qualify.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Raiden Doughty had a couple of quick pins and won the 182 pound title.
Team Scores
- Logan-Magnolia 189.5
- West Central Valley 127
- ACGC 125.5
- Nodaway Valley/O-M 95.5
- Earlham 95
- East Union 93
- AHSTW 88
- Panorama 83
- Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
- Woodbine 15
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Kalab Kuhl of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham
3rd Place – Chase Slaybaugh of AC/GC
4th Place – Ty Tallmon of East Union
1st Place Match
Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) 33-11, So. over Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) 28-5, So. (Dec 3-0)
2nd Place Match
Dallas Canoyer (Earlham) 28-5, So. over Chase Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 39-14, Fr. (Fall 1:14)
3rd Place Match
Chase Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 39-14, Fr. over Ty Tallmon (East Union) 24-26, So. (Fall 1:30)
113
1st Place – Gavin Kiger of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Keyin Steeve of Nodaway Valley
3rd Place – Charlie Christensen of AC/GC
4th Place – Nathan Hansen of Earlham
1st Place Match
Gavin Kiger (Logan-Magnolia) 35-11, Jr. over Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) 37-9, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
2nd Place Match
Keyin Steeve (Nodaway Valley) 37-9, Fr. over Charlie Christensen (AC/GC) 32-17, Fr. (Fall 0:33)
3rd Place Match
Charlie Christensen (AC/GC) 32-17, Fr. over Nathan Hansen (Earlham) 21-19, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
120
1st Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC
2nd Place – Josh Winey of Earlham
3rd Place – Tage Monahan of Panorama
4th Place – Cylir Joint of West Central Valley
1st Place Match
Tegan Slaybaugh (AC/GC) 44-2, Jr. over Josh Winey (Earlham) 29-15, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:15 (16-0))
2nd Place Match
Josh Winey (Earlham) 29-15, Fr. over Tage Monahan (Panorama) 25-19, Jr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Tage Monahan (Panorama) 25-19, Jr. over Cylir Joint (West Central Valley) 24-20, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
126
1st Place – Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Payton Harger of Earlham
3rd Place – Johnny Cortez of Coon Rapids-Bayard
4th Place – Blake Schwartz of Panorama
1st Place Match
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 40-3, So. over Payton Harger (Earlham) 26-7, Jr. (MD 13-3)
2nd Place Match
Payton Harger (Earlham) 26-7, Jr. over Johnny Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 24-12, Fr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Johnny Cortez (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 24-12, Fr. over Blake Schwartz (Panorama) 16-22, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
132
1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Dj Islas of East Union
3rd Place – Gavin Sloss of AC/GC
4th Place – Landon Kirtley of Panorama
1st Place Match
Kai Carritt (Logan-Magnolia) 27-10, Jr. over Dj Islas (East Union) 43-11, Sr. (MD 10-0)
2nd Place Match
Dj Islas (East Union) 43-11, Sr. over Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 39-16, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 39-16, So. over Landon Kirtley (Panorama) 29-16, So. (Fall 1:33)
138
1st Place – Wyatt Hawkins of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Hadyn Walters of East Union
3rd Place – Trenton Naragon of West Central Valley
4th Place – Brenner Sullivan of Woodbine
1st Place Match
Wyatt Hawkins (Logan-Magnolia) 33-17, So. over Hadyn Walters (East Union) 21-6, Jr. (Fall 4:55)
2nd Place Match
Hadyn Walters (East Union) 21-6, Jr. over Trenton Naragon (West Central Valley) 26-17, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Trenton Naragon (West Central Valley) 26-17, So. over Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine) 36-13, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
145
1st Place – Carmine Shaw of Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Harley Christensen of Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place – Gabe Wagner of Panorama
4th Place – Jackson Pfrang of AC/GC
1st Place Match
Carmine Shaw (Nodaway Valley) 33-10, Jr. over Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 1:03)
2nd Place Match
Harley Christensen (Logan-Magnolia) 20-14, Sr. over Gabe Wagner (Panorama) 22-21, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Wagner (Panorama) 22-21, So. over Jackson Pfrang (AC/GC) 26-23, So. (MD 10-0)
152
1st Place – Blaise Beane of West Central Valley
2nd Place – Layne Brenden of Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place – Dayden Moertl of AHSTW
4th Place – Kason Parker of East Union
1st Place Match
Blaise Beane (West Central Valley) 32-8, Sr. over Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) 36-3, Sr. (Inj. 4:43)
2nd Place Match
Layne Brenden (Logan-Magnolia) 36-3, Sr. over Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 33-14, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Dayden Moertl (AHSTW) 33-14, Sr. over Kason Parker (East Union) 28-19, Jr. (Fall 4:54)
160
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Kayden Baxter of AHSTW
3rd Place – Braiden Beane of West Central Valley
4th Place – Caleb Smith of Earlham
1st Place Match
Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) 48-0, Sr. over Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 30-8, So. (Fall 2:26)
2nd Place Match
Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) 30-8, So. over Braiden Beane (West Central Valley) 41-8, Sr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Braiden Beane (West Central Valley) 41-8, Sr. over Caleb Smith (Earlham) 12-17, So. (Fall 1:23)
170
1st Place – Ryan Stiles of Earlham
2nd Place – Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley
3rd Place – Fischer Buffington of East Union
4th Place – Logan Bratetic of Logan-Magnolia
1st Place Match
Ryan Stiles (Earlham) 34-5, Jr. over Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 2:13)
2nd Place Match
Kaedon Lindsay (West Central Valley) 33-10, Sr. over Fischer Buffington (East Union) 37-19, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Fischer Buffington (East Union) 37-19, So. over Logan Bratetic (Logan-Magnolia) 17-25, Jr. (Fall 1:41)
182
1st Place – Raiden Doty of Coon Rapids-Bayard
2nd Place – Terrian Islas of East Union
3rd Place – Kolby Weihs of AHSTW
4th Place – Brandon Raasch of Nodaway Valley
1st Place Match
Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard) 20-8, Sr. over Terrian Islas (East Union) 36-18, So. (Fall 0:22)
2nd Place Match
Terrian Islas (East Union) 36-18, So. over Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 23-15, Sr. (Fall 3:41)
3rd Place Match
Kolby Weihs (AHSTW) 23-15, Sr. over Brandon Raasch (Nodaway Valley) 17-25, Sr. (Fall 0:27)
195
1st Place – Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Zach Teague of West Central Valley
3rd Place – Michael Fuller of AC/GC
4th Place – Logan Heller of AHSTW
1st Place Match
Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) 45-4, Fr. over Zach Teague (West Central Valley) 30-16, So. (Fall 4:56)
2nd Place Match
Zach Teague (West Central Valley) 30-16, So. over Michael Fuller (AC/GC) 29-13, So. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Michael Fuller (AC/GC) 29-13, So. over Logan Heller (AHSTW) 16-11, Jr. (Fall 1:30)
220
1st Place – Ayden Phippen of West Central Valley
2nd Place – Henry Lund of AHSTW
3rd Place – Issac Monrroy-Nunez of Panorama
4th Place – Carter Richter of AC/GC
1st Place Match
Ayden Phippen (West Central Valley) 33-13, Sr. over Henry Lund (AHSTW) 35-6, So. (Inj. 1:05)
2nd Place Match
Henry Lund (AHSTW) 35-6, So. over Issac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama) 27-18, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match
Issac Monrroy-Nunez (Panorama) 27-18, Jr. over Carter Richter (AC/GC) 15-10, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
285
1st Place – Payton Jacobe of AC/GC
2nd Place – Trenton Warner of Nodaway Valley
3rd Place – Grant Brix of Logan-Magnolia
4th Place – Joel Cooper of Panorama
1st Place Match
Payton Jacobe (AC/GC) 40-6, Jr. over Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) 40-6, So. (SV-1 3-1)
2nd Place Match
Trenton Warner (Nodaway Valley) 40-6, So. over Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) 33-12, Jr. (NC)
3rd Place Match
Grant Brix (Logan-Magnolia) 33-12, Jr. over Joel Cooper (Panorama) 30-14, So. (Dec 8-5)
Comments / 0