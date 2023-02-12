Dexter School hosts math competition, state competition next

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Students at Dexter got their brains turning with a math competition.

Math-letes competed in the MathCounts Chapter Competition, which determines who qualified for the state tournament.

Dexter School officials said the competition brings a fun, competitiveness out of students and allows them to appreciate the subject.

In the open portion of the event, students competed in a countdown round, head-to-head and answered questions some students will face at the state tournament.

Principal and MathCounts coach Nathaniel Blank said they’ve prepped students for this since the school year started.

“One of the purposes of MathCounts is to teach students to enjoy math and also cherish math and see its beauty. Math is all around us, whether we use to calculate sales tax or our income taxes,” Blank said.

After the countdown round, students received awards and a t-shirt! Students will compete in the state competition in March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.