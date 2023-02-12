Charles Barkley betting big on Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII win

Betting on the Super Bowl is a game on its own, and who doesn’t love a little competition?

For Charles Barkley , this particular wager has him putting his money where his mouth is, a cool $100,000 worth, to be exact.

Barkley said on NBA’s TNT coverage recently he’s all in on the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs after he plans on pulling an all-nighter around Super Bowl LVII that includes golf, of course.

“There’s a good chance I’m going to be pulling an all-nighter,” Barkley told Ernie Johnson. “We’re playing golf Saturday and Sunday, the Super Bowl starts around 3:-3:30 pacific time, so by the time ends, I’ll probably gamble all night Sunday and go straight to the airport.”

Barkley said he will probably bet $100K on the game.

“Go Eagles,” he added.

Barkley has been very open about his thoughts on gambling. When it comes to his golf game, he enjoys placing a bet. In 2021, he also bet $100,000, this time on himself with hopes of finishing in the top 70 at a celebrity golf tournament.

It wasn’t a bad bet. Despite a couple of hip replacements, and everybody under the sun offering him advice on how to improve his golf swing, he ultimately took some help from Stan Utley who “fixed his sh—y swing.”

As far as this Eagles’ bet, they’re favored over the Chiefs at -1.5 spread favorites. (The Super Bowl odds for the moneyline are Eagles -105 and Chiefs +125.) It doesn’t appear odds have ever worried Barkley, however.

Barkley’s lost over an estimated $10 million on gambling .

