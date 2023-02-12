Duke got hosed by the officials late in their loss to Virginia on Saturday.

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers were tied at 68 with 1.2 seconds left. Duke was inbounding the ball and passed to Kyle Filipowski, who charged to the basket for a layup attempt.

Here is the play:

The officials called a foul on the play, but they convened and later ruled there was a clean block and that a body foul came after the buzzer. Instead of Filipowski going to the free throw line with a chance to win the game, things went to overtime.

Virginia was able to win 69-62 in OT.

That’s a tough loss for the Blue Devils, who are now 17-8 (8-6). The officials blew it on that one.

The post Duke hosed on bad call at end of regulation against Virginia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .