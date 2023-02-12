Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

Cat rescued after nearly a week stranded on electric pole in West El Paso

By Dave Burge,

9 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — After five long days and nights stuck up on an electric pole in a West El Paso neighborhood, a cat is finally safely back on solid ground.

    A cat was stuck on a pole in West El Paso for nearly a week. Courtesy — Animal Serivces
    A cat was stuck on a pole for nearly a week in West El Paso. Courtesy — Animal Services
    A cat was stuck on a pole in West El Paso for nearly a week. Courtesy — Animal Serivces

Residents of a West El Paso neighborhood told KTSM that they made multiple calls to the city’s Animal Services Department about a cat not being able to get down from a pole on Carousel Drive.

Animal Services posted Saturday morning on social media that they responded but they were not able to get the cat down. Community members with the help of a drone and a basket were able to get the cat down to safety Saturday afternoon.

Animal Services said on social media that barking dogs and loud noises can drive a cat farther up a pole, but left to their own devices will usually find their way back down.

We are happy to report that the cat was uninjured.

