Clinton, MS
WJTV 12

Longtime Mississippi College Coach Honored

By Blake Levine,

9 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College honored longtime men’s basketball coach Don Lofton on Saturday.

Lofton has been a part of the basketball program for 39 years with 15 of them coming as the head coach.

As a head coach, Lofton won 220 games including a fantastic season in 2005-06 which had the Choctaws at an overall record of 29-2.

