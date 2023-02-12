Longtime Mississippi College Coach Honored

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College honored longtime men’s basketball coach Don Lofton on Saturday.

Lofton has been a part of the basketball program for 39 years with 15 of them coming as the head coach.

As a head coach, Lofton won 220 games including a fantastic season in 2005-06 which had the Choctaws at an overall record of 29-2.

Hear from coach Lofton in the video above.

