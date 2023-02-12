Bakertown Volunteer Fire Dept. holding annual barbecue plate sale

ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — The Bakertown Volunteer Fire Department in Elm City is holding a barbecue plate sale on Feb. 25.

The proceeds allow the fire department to buy equipment that they need throughout the year to serve the community. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time through the Bakertown Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page .

“We use it to buy our turn-out gear with and all our firefighting equipment,” said Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Gardner.

The sale has become a community event. People that don’t participate in firefighting come out to the station to help.

“The whole fire department and the community comes out and helps us. Different fire departments come out and help us with chopping barbecue,” said Gardner. “There’s a whole lot of people in the neighborhood that do the same thing. Even though they’ve never been in the fire department, they help.”

Pates are $10 and include barbecue and two sides. Desserts and raffle tickets will also be sold by a ladies auxiliary group. Funds from the raffle will be used to buy uniform shirts for members of the department as well as other fire department events.

