Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago-area high school students build code, test drive robots at ComEd event

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bueyg_0kkViZeL00

It was a true hands-on experience Saturday for the next generation of STEM leaders in Chicago.

High school students from across the area took part in this ComEd-hosted program, where they build code and test drive robots.

"To do something like this just on a random day, I love it. You know, this is what I hope to do in college... hope to do in the real world," said Arthur Cox III, a Matea Valley High School senior.

Students did just about everything on their own, with some teachers and ComEd employees on hand to support.

Some of them got test runs in before going back to the drawing board to finish the masterpiece. The challenge is what makes it fun for these students.

"It's like, the fact that you get to build things on your own, and figure out how to do things, like, by yourself," said Aiyanna Smith, a Crete Monee High School freshman. "With help, but, like, not people telling you exactly what to do."

ComEd said it did this specifically for Black History Month, hoping to provide more students of color with these kinds of opportunities and exposure to the real world.

"We are definitely targeting students of color and females in our programs. We've been doing our programs about 10 years now, and they're experiences that will hopefully spark the interest of these students. But, doing it in a way where we expose them to skills that they probably didn't even know they had," said ComEd Senior VP Melissa Washington.

The hands-on experience these students got Saturday makes all the difference. Many of them said they're finding a true passion, and some are excited about all the future job opportunities available to them as they continue experiences like these.

"It only puts a smile on my face, because it means that my job opportunities get wider as I get older," Cox said.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Build's Black Table event focuses on connecting young people, prominent members of Black community
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
120 teens, young men participate in '26 hours of peace' at Kennedy-King College lock-in
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Some say vacant industrial land would be better site for new Near South CPS high school
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago man, 26, gets 2nd chance at life from stem cell donation through Be The Match
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Unique, celebrity-themed fitness classes in Chicago area raise thousands of dollars for charity
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2023 Chicago Auto Show sees biggest crowd as annual event prepares to wrap up
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Northwestern professor's hand-sewn quilts on display for Black History Month
Evanston, IL21 hours ago
Fat Tuesday 2023: Chicago bakeries open early for residents craving paczkis
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Chicago Auto Show 2023 wraps up with Family Day
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Wheaton North High School threat was a false 'swatting' call, police say
Wheaton, IL22 hours ago
Woodlawn church offers 'home away from home' for Chicago migrants
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'Get Behind the Vest' fundraiser to replace Chicago police vests offers all-you-can-eat pancakes
Chicago, IL2 days ago
More than 1K people sign petition opposing $800M Northwestern's renovation project of Ryan Field
Evanston, IL23 hours ago
Guaranteed income program in Chicago helping formerly incarcerated get back on track
Chicago, IL4 days ago
2 critically injured after East Garfield Park scaffolding collapse: Chicago fire officials
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Rideshare driver killed, passenger hurt in Little Italy shooting near St. Ignatius: Chicago police
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Chicago police investigating multiple Associated Bank ATM thefts
Chicago, IL1 day ago
1 of 3 alleged 'puffy coat bandits' charged after caught on video stealing from North Side customers
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Chicago touts $410M plan to fight crime, but only fraction has been spent: Illinois Answers Project
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Black Beauty Collective to sell Black-owned skin and hair products, mainly by women entrepreneurs
Chicago, IL3 days ago
2023 Chicago Auto Show: Craft beers and concept cars at final weekend of show
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago police sergeant's disciplinary hearing for 2019 botched raid to begin Tuesday
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Bell Heir's BBQ brings sizzling new flavor to Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Easy way to exercise at home with HIIT workout from Barry's fitness
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Navy Pier celebrates Black History Month with Black Makers Market
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: 'Puffy coat bandits' caught on video stealing from customers in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL3 days ago
4 staff members injured after tree falls on Northwestern's Evanston campus, police say
Evanston, IL4 days ago
Court orders inspection, safety repairs at Kenwood high-rise before displaced residents allowed back
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago crime: 13-year-old boy among 3 charged in North Lawndale armed carjacking, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Hidden Manna Cafe in Matteson serves special deal for Chicago Black Restaurant Week
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy