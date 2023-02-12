Open in App
Camarillo, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGm3H_0kkVhKgt00

Deputies in Ventura County "hit the jackpot" when they responded to a report of illegal dumping recently.

According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's department, deputies found a Scratchers machine dumped in Camarillo.

The sheriff's department said most of the tickets inside had been taken.

Deputies then traced the machine back to a café where it was stolen earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM machine from Huntington Beach barbershop

Three men were caught on video breaking into a Huntington Beach barbershop to steal an ATM machine.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Early morning homicide occurs in Ventura County
Ventura, CA1 day ago
Three teens arrested after bystander murdered in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell
Hacienda Heights, CA15 hours ago
Shooting death of LA bishop in Hacienda Heights being investigated as murder, authorities say
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
23 Long Beach businesses have been burglarized since start of the year, police say
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Car-to-Car Shooting Crash in Mall Parking Lot
Carson, CA1 day ago
Homeless man now in city motel as he waits for Section 8 housing: 'Indoors is always better'
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Driver Flees Scene of Vehicle Crash Up Pole
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Single mom of 3 'fighting for her life' after South LA pursuit-crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
LA officials address antisemitism at town hall following shootings of 2 Jewish men
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Dispute over parking payment in Westchester ends in gunfire between security guard, suspect
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Body of man found in burning motorhome in Playa del Rey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
2 dead, several injured after train strikes vehicle in South LA
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Large fire rips through Dominguez High School in Compton, leaving damage to campus cafeteria
Compton, CA10 hours ago
WATCH: California catalytic converter theft victim who ran over suspect not facing homicide charges
Palmdale, CA4 days ago
Remembering Gabriel Fernandez: Boy's 18th birthday celebration unites 2 families linked by tragedies
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Cold weather creating concerns for safety of homeless in SoCal
Lancaster, CA13 hours ago
Motorcycle street takeover on 6th Street Bridge briefly halts traffic
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Oxnard man arrested for cold case murders
Oxnard, CA5 days ago
Body found in San Gabriel Mountains ID'd as 62-year-old Hawthorne hiker missing since January
Hawthorne, CA2 days ago
Culver City parks, schools see increased patrols following 2 reports of possible kidnapping attempts
Culver City, CA3 days ago
Local News in California: A Man Was Shot Dead After Attempting To Steal A Catalytic Converter
Palmdale, CA5 days ago
Pursuit of Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Ends with Resistance in Burbank
Burbank, CA5 days ago
Santa Paula Hazmat Incident And...
Santa Paula, CA5 days ago
Police Chase a Vehicle in Inglewood Area
Inglewood, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy