Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken

Deputies in Ventura County "hit the jackpot" when they responded to a report of illegal dumping recently.

According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's department, deputies found a Scratchers machine dumped in Camarillo.

The sheriff's department said most of the tickets inside had been taken.

Deputies then traced the machine back to a café where it was stolen earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Three men were caught on video breaking into a Huntington Beach barbershop to steal an ATM machine.