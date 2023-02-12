Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken

Deputies in Ventura County "hit the jackpot" when they responded to a report of illegal dumping recently.
According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's department, deputies found a Scratchers machine dumped in Camarillo.
The sheriff's department said most of the tickets inside had been taken.
Deputies then traced the machine back to a café where it was stolen earlier in the day.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.
