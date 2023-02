A person was rescued from a vehicle that had rolled into a porch in Wilkins Township.

Emergency crews were called to a wreck on Cline Street Saturday morning.

When firefighters and medics arrived they found a truck tipped over onto its side off an embankment. The truck appears to have rolled down the bank and over a wall outside of the house.

Its roof had collided with a home’s porch.

It appears that firefighters attached a chain to the bottom of the truck and attached it to a firetruck to stabilize the vehicle.

Members of the Forest Hills Volunteer Fire Department were able to get the person out of the vehicle.

Wilkins Township firefighters said the person in the vehicle was evaluated by medics after they were rescued from the truck.

