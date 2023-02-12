Open in App
SF parking meter hours to extend under new proposal: Here's why

9 days ago

A big change is coming to parking meters in San Francisco.

A new proposal would extend meter hours to 10 p.m. and take away free Sundays.

Currently, drivers mostly pay the meters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

VIDEO: 25% fewer Muni buses possible as SFMTA faces potential $214 million deficit

According to new projections by the SFMTA, the San Francisco transit operator could be facing a budget deficit as high as $214 million by 2026.

The schedule has been in place since the 1950s.

There's no time frame for the plan to roll out.

The higher costs will help fund Muni's predicted deficit of $214 million by 2026.

