SF parking meter hours to extend under new proposal: Here's why

A big change is coming to parking meters in San Francisco.

A new proposal would extend meter hours to 10 p.m. and take away free Sundays.

Currently, drivers mostly pay the meters from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

According to new projections by the SFMTA, the San Francisco transit operator could be facing a budget deficit as high as $214 million by 2026.

The schedule has been in place since the 1950s.

There's no time frame for the plan to roll out.

