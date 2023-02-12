Tigers Win Inaugural Lacrosse Game 23-1

CLEMSON, S.C. – The lacrosse era at Clemson (1-0) started with an emphatic 23-1 victory over Wofford (0-1) on Saturday in front of 1,204 fans at Historic Riggs Field. Eleven different Tigers scored, with Gianna New and Hanna Hilcoff each scoring five times in the first half in their Clemson debuts.

Head Coach Allison Kwolek won her first game as Clemson’s head coach. The roster of 20 transfers and eight freshmen was relentless on both sides of the field, putting 33 shots on goal, while Emily Lamparter, Krissy Kowalski and Ava Delyra combined to allow just one goal in eight shots on frame, and didn’t allow a goal in five free position chances. Clemson controlled 20 of 25 draw opportunities and forced 13 turnovers. Clemson took a 14-1 lead into halftime, and held the Terriers scoreless for the final 42:03.

“They flowed really well together and that’s something pretty special considering at the most they’ve played with one other person on the team,” said Kwolek. “The way that they flowed on offense, their communication on defense and our communication on the draw. It was phenomenal.”

Hilcoff, an Oregon transfer, scored the first goal in program history just 39 seconds in, as she split a pair of defenders on a hard drive to her right inside the 8-meter and fired a bounce shot past the Wofford goalie. She would score again just 38 seconds later, and the Tigers were off to a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. New, a Davidson transfer, had a hat trick by the end of the first quarter, scoring three times in just over three minutes.

Offensively, Seven Tigers found the back of the net a total of nine times in the second half.

The team returns to action on Wednesday against Furman at 4 p.m. at Historic Riggs Field. The game is set to air on ACCNX.

Program Firsts

First Draw Control: Ella Little

First Goal: Hanna Hilcoff (Q1, 14:21)

First Assist: Sofia Chepenik (Q1, 5:32)

First Save: Emily Lamparter (Q1, 7:32)

First Hat Trick: Gianna New

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics