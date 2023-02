ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — East hosted Boylan Saturday afternoon for a big matchup in the NIC-10.

The E-Rabs started the game on a 15-0 run. Boylan made a comeback and wen head-to-head the rest of the way. East secured the win 60-59.

East moves to 13-4 in conference play.

