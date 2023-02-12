Eliza Isichei’s Recent Instagram Story Has Fans Suggesting She Has a New Boyfriend

The Bachelor franchise has become one of the most popular reality TV empires of all time, with multiple spinoffs and specials. One of these is Bachelor in Paradise , a show which premiered in 2014 and has been going strong ever since. The format of Bachelor in Paradise follows contestants who have previously appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they head to a secluded island in hopes of finding true love. Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise featured a young woman named Eliza Isichei , who had made waves in Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor . While Isichei didn’t find love on the reality show, many fans are wondering if she might have established a romantic connection elsewhere, based on a suggestive new Instagram story posted by the reality star.

What did fans on Reddit say about Eliza Isichei’s Instagram story?

Recently, Eliza Isichei posted an Instagram story featuring her cuddling a mystery man. She captioned the story simply with a heart emoji – and it wasn’t long before fans sounded off about who the man could be. In a recent Reddit thread, one fan wrote, “He’s very good looking!” while another said, “They look cute!” Still, a number of fans expressed doubt as to whether the picture is an announcement of a new relationship or something more innocent.

“This is a screenshot of a longer ig story. He might be a friend but not a brother. Her family lives in Germany and she just has a teen brother who looks just like her,” one fan wrote. Another said, “It’s kind of giving me ‘big brother’ energy because I can’t see his hand around her, but— so long as these two aren’t related— I ship it!” One thing that all the fans on the Reddit thread could agree on is that they wish the best for Isichei and that they hope she will be able to move on from the drama that surrounded her time in the Bachelor universe.

Eliza Isichei hasn’t shared anything about a new relationship on social media

(L to R) Serene Russell, Eliza Isichei, and Brittany Galvin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Notably, although Eliza Isichei’s story caused a lot of discussions, the reality star hasn’t confirmed or denied any relationship. Her Instagram page is primarily full of selfies and posed shots in scenic locations, and to date, she hasn’t posted any more images of the mystery man in question. This could be because Isichei is trying to live a more low-key life after being shot to stardom on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise , where she had a chance at love but ultimately struck out.

What happened with Isichei at the end of her time on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

According to Hollywood Life , Eliza Isichei was first introduced to viewers on The Bachelor as a possible love interest for Clayton Echard. While she made it to Week 6 on the show, she never got much screen time, so fans were excited to see her brought back for Bachelor in Paradise in October 2022. A communications specialist with a high-profile job, Isichei ended up getting involved in a love triangle on the show, giving her rose to Rodney Mathews over Justin Glaze, only to change her mind the very next day and dump Mathews.

Glaze told Isichei that he wasn’t willing to be her second choice, so the reality star had no choice but to walk away from the season as a single woman. “Overall, it was a lesson,” she told Hollywood Life . “It was an experience and it was growth for me. I think I handled it the best that I could. lt was definitely so emotional and it was really hard for me. I think I really did my best.”