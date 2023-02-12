Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ‘annoyed’ he couldn’t play like Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a bit jealous of watching Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo play.

The basketball legend, who had his all-time scoring record broken by LeBron James this past week , said on Thursday he would have liked to do some of the things Antetokounmpo can do on the court .

The Bucks forward’s play syle, which thrives in transition, revolutionized the way big men are treated in the modern NBA. During Abdul-Jabbar’s time, the Hall of Famer’s play style was much different than Antetokounmpo’s – one that didn’t allow him to do much dribbling.

Abdul-Jabbar said he missed out on the “fun” of playing similar to Antetokounmpo. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

“I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [can do],” Abdul-Jabbar said to reporters. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

Antetokounmpo responded to Abdul-Jabbar’s jealousy by saying his coaches molded him into a player that is a monster in transition and create shots for himself, which helped formed the two-time MVPs style of play.

“If Kareem could bring the ball down the floor and create for himself, and get people out of the way or ask for a pick and roll — he’d probably have 52,000 points,” Antetokounmpo said. “It would take LeBron eight more years to break that record.”

Antetokounmpo’s coach, Mike Buldenholzer even responded to Abdul-Jabbar’s take on the evolution of basketball, citing the six-time NBA Champion as a player who did “everything else” while playing – except bring the ball up in transition.

The Bucks superstar said if Kareem played like him, the basketball Hall of Famer’s all-time scoring record would still be intact. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

“I can’t imagine Kareem bringing it up. I’m sure he probably could,” Budenholzer said. “I don’t know when the evolution started, but certainly Giannis is just incredibly unique, I think, to this league right now.”