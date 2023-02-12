Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Beyoncé adds second Las Vegas date to Renaissance tour by popular demand

By KTNV Staff,

9 days ago
After announcing the dates of her highly-anticipated world tour for her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," Beyoncé has decided to bless the valley with additional tour dates.

According to Allegiant Stadium, her tour will include the original Saturday, Aug. 26 date — and a newly-announced Sunday, Aug. 27 date!

This will be her first tour since she made her return to the stage in December at the opening of Atlantis the Royal in Dubai with an invitation-only concert.

Those interested in buying tickets will need to register as Verified Fans, a method used to "filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show," according to the LiveNation website.

For more information about the Renaissance Tour, go to https://tour.beyonce.com .

Comments / 0
