Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

By Riley Millette,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4Lgk_0kkVeAFw00

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police.

The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was told her injuries are not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation shows there may have been more than one shooter.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police Department detectives at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
New Haven police release additional video in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case
New Haven, CT4 hours ago
NEWS CONFERENCE: Stonington police provide update after officer's cruiser was struck
Stonington, CT19 hours ago
3 Injured When Car Slams Into Grocery Store in New Haven
New Haven, CT16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities: Bridgeport domestic incident leads to 2-hour stand-off with police
Bridgeport, CT21 hours ago
Officials ID woman killed in Enfield hit-and-run on I-91 South
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Woman rescued from house fire in New Haven
New Haven, CT21 hours ago
Seymour man accused of shooting gun during a fight at a Shelton bar
Seymour, CT18 hours ago
Police investigate shooting on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Bristol police seek suspected Hobby Lobby thief
Bristol, CT23 hours ago
Woman in critical condition after pulled from New Haven fire: Officials
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
Busy Roadway in New Haven Reopens Following Shooting
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Hartford mayoral candidate introduces gun control and policing proposals
Hartford, CT14 hours ago
Man accused of gunpoint rape, threat
Hartford, CT19 hours ago
New Haven Police address rise in stolen vehicles due to TikTok trend
New Haven, CT14 hours ago
Man threatens to set woman on fire, burns down trailer: Middletown police
Middletown, CT1 day ago
Bridgeport News: Stand-Off Ends Peacefully
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Education fair to be held for students stranded by Stone Academy closure
Middletown, CT2 days ago
37-year-old shot in New Haven
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Police: Man stole tools from worker’s van
Westport, CT1 day ago
Liquor store reports woman to police after she steals $1,200 worth of alcohol
Old Saybrook, CT23 hours ago
Woman struck by driver on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
Wethersfield, CT1 day ago
Stratford News: Someone Accidently Shot
Stratford, CT2 days ago
Suspect arrested for 2 separate incidents in East Hartford: Police
East Hartford, CT3 days ago
Driver Left Scene After Crash That Killed Pedestrian on I-91 in Enfield: PD
Enfield, CT1 day ago
Injuries reported in Windham car crash on Boston Post Road
Windham, CT2 days ago
Bristol man in possession of ghost gun, drugs during traffic stop
Bristol, CT19 hours ago
Bridgeport police seek armed suspect in Subway restaurant robbery
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
ChatGPT weighs in on the best pizza in New Haven
New Haven, CT13 hours ago
19-year-old shot in Hartford: police
Hartford, CT4 days ago
Police: East Hartford man charged in deadly Route 2 crash was going over 100 mph, claimed he wasn’t driver
East Hartford, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy