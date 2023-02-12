Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police.
The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was told her injuries are not life-threatening.
The preliminary investigation shows there may have been more than one shooter.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police Department detectives at 203-946-6304.
