Win a copy of What July Knew by Emily Koch in this week’s Fabulous book competition

By Claire Frost,

9 days ago
TEN-YEAR-OLD July has a list of 18 things she knows about her mum – including that she died in a car crash when July was two.

But when someone gives her a note saying this isn’t true, she sets out to find out what really happened to her mother.

Totally heartbreaking, but also uplifting, this is a real gem of a read.

10 lucky Fabulous readers will win a copy of this new novel in this week's book competition.

To win a copy, enter using the form below by 11:59pm on February 25, 2023.

