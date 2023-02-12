Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Drake throttles SIU for seventh-straight win

By Associated Press,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rICLn_0kkVcZrb00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Roman Penn had 21 points in Drake’s 82-59 win against Southern Illinois on Saturday.


Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. D.J. Wilkins recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from distance). It was the seventh victory in a row for the Bulldogs.


The Salukis (19-8, 11-5) were led by Jawaun Newton, who recorded 13 points. Lance Jones added 13 points and two steals for Southern Illinois. Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.
Penn led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 45-22 at the break.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Drake doesn’t need OT vs UNI this time
Cedar Falls, IA5 days ago
State wrestling: 2A, 1A semifinals
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
State wrestling 1A quarterfinals
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Champions crowned at State Wrestling
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Iowa coach’s recovery from near-fatal injury inspires wrestlers to reach state tourney
Baxter, IA4 days ago
Cyclones beat another top 25 team
Ames, IA5 days ago
Iowa Bucs changing name for a night to support ARL
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
I-35 twins wrestle, support each other
Truro, IA4 days ago
Crews continue clearing snow as fans descend on state wrestling tournament
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Winter weather slams Iowa, check out how much snow fell
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
How much snow is on the way for Thursday?
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Slick Thursday morning commute ahead
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Thursday snowfall continues to cause slick road conditions
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Des Moines heart recipient’s journey of patience pays off
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Des Moines schools returning to normal after cyber attack
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Live music bar in Des Moines to close this summer
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
What does a winter storm warning really mean?
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Patience is key when maneuvering winter weather on roads
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Des Moines rec center gets $3.5 million gift, new names
Des Moines, IA15 hours ago
Urbandale FD offers hands-on experience to citizens
Urbandale, IA3 days ago
Large fire destroys Des Moines antique store
Des Moines, IA10 hours ago
House destroyed in Winterset fire early Wednesday
Winterset, IA6 days ago
Tips for ensuring your car battery makes it through winter
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ankeny couple accused of abusing adopted child, abandoning at hospital
Ankeny, IA4 days ago
Is your family eligible to get $500 per month to spend however you want?
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Des Moines man charged with attempted murder in November shooting
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
‘I should’ve done more’: Will Keeps haunted by deaths of two of his students
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Local coffee shop gets Braille menus for free using state program
Des Moines, IA21 hours ago
Job fair to help formerly incarcerated Iowans find work
Des Moines, IA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy