Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
YourErie

Volkswagen execs considering electrified pickup truck for US market

By Joel Feder - Motor Authority,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0gWq_0kkVcX6900

( Motor Authority ) — American Volkswagen executives still want a pickup truck for the U.S. market, and they don’t seem content to let the segment go unanswered.

On Tuesday, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Pablo Di Si told Motor Authority the automaker will look again at the pickup truck segment for America.

The timeline for a Volkswagen pickup to arrive in dealers isn’t clear, but the executive said the current plan is to bring a proposal to the board in Germany in the third quarter of 2023.

Should a pickup truck be approved, it would be developed in America for America. Di Si noted that cars built in America for America are more successful, as shown by the Atlas crossover SUV, which was designed and developed in America, and is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

VW’s potential pickup would leverage current platforms in the automaker’s portfolio and would be electrified. Expect it to be a unibody vehicle, likely based on the Atlas’ platform.

The Atlas, which was introduced for the 2018 model year and refreshed for 2021 , will debut an updated look for 2024 at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. A next-generation Atlas could be years away.

Volkswagen’s North American Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Andrew Savvas told Motor Authority the next-generation Atlas could be electrified. Di Si noted that it could have a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain, but a plug-in hybrid model makes more of an impact. “It’s not strategically wise to go into multiple directions for hybrids,” Di Si said.

Related Articles

Any future plug-in hybrid pickup truck or Atlas would not only need to be built in America, but also have its battery pack’s minerals and cells be sourced domestically to qualify for the recent Inflation Reduction Act incentives. If VW does that, however, its battery provider would qualify for up to $45 per kilowatt-hour of battery manufacturing incentives under a different part of the IRA . That could make an Atlas-based PHEV pickup considerably cheaper than any competitor without a plug.

Volkswagen revealed a Tanoak pickup truck concept based on the Atlas at the 2018 New York auto show. At the time, executives said the concept was not intended for production and was meant to gauge consumer interest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Semi trailer breaks open, dumps 40K pounds of mail on interstate
Crown Point, IN21 hours ago
Craig Flint announces departure from JET 24 FOX 66
Erie, PA1 day ago
Do not shoot down these balloons
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Trailer stolen from Offroad Express
Erie, PA1 hour ago
Crews respond to late night car accident on I-90
Titusville, PA1 day ago
Father of MSU gunman said son ‘had his own world,’ recalls last thing he told him
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Erie County Public Safety offers exclusive look at preparations for any emergency
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
How much do NBA All-Star players get paid?
Lake City, PA2 days ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Husband of housekeeper arrested in death of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
After School Satan Club holds first meeting at Virginia primary school
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Car heavily damaged after colliding with street sweeper overnight in Erie
Erie, PA1 hour ago
Woman funded 6-month gambling spree at Vegas resort with $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Erie businesses answer call for help with donations for East Palestine
Erie, PA17 hours ago
Woman accidentally breaks $42K balloon dog sculpture at Florida art fair
Miami, FL2 days ago
Erie RV and Sports Expo comes to a close at Bayfront Convention Center
Erie, PA1 day ago
Woman freed from car following rollover accident in Harborcreek
Harborcreek Township, PA18 hours ago
Firefighters battle brush fire for three hours; seven acres of land burned
Conneautville, PA21 hours ago
Two alleged DUI drivers crash into each other
Conneautville, PA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy