Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

Steph Curry, Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II have all been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday."

The defending NBA Champions come into the night with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference but only 2.0 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

The biggest problems for the Warriors have come on the road, but at home, they are a sensational 21-6 in the 27 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco (they are 7-21 in 28 games on the road).

Despite their mediocre season, no one will want to face them in the NBA Playoffs.

The franchise has won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons (and been to the NBA Finals six times in that span).

As for the Lakers, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 25-31 record in 56 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 12-17 in 29 games.