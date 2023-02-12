Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Warriors Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUZJ9_0kkVaZw100

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

Steph Curry, Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II have all been ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6Xc6_0kkVaZw100
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineup for the Warriors has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Saturday."

The defending NBA Champions come into the night with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the Western Conference but only 2.0 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

The biggest problems for the Warriors have come on the road, but at home, they are a sensational 21-6 in the 27 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco (they are 7-21 in 28 games on the road).

Despite their mediocre season, no one will want to face them in the NBA Playoffs.

The franchise has won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons (and been to the NBA Finals six times in that span).

As for the Lakers, they are the 13th seed in the west with a 25-31 record in 56 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, they are 12-17 in 29 games.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LeBron James Makes NBA All-Star History
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: LeBron James Appeared To Get Injured During NBA All-Star Game On This Play
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Russell Westbrook Is Reportedly Joining A New Team
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
BREAKING: Kevin Love Confirms What Team He Will Join
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Kevin Huerter's Viral Tweet After The 3-Point Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In All-Star Game
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic Explains Why All-Star Game Isn't Made For Him
Denver, CO21 hours ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Diagnosis Revealed
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
UPDATE: Chicago Bulls Reportedly "Nearing A Deal" For Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Steph Curry's Viral Tweet About Mac McClung
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Big News Reported About Kevin Love On Saturday
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update Reported On Monday
Milwaukee, WI21 hours ago
2x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Miami Heat Officially Sign Former NBA Champion
Miami, FL17 hours ago
Should The Golden State Warriors Sign This Recent Los Angeles Lakers Player?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Did The Boston Celtics Make An Epic Mistake In 2016?
Boston, MA18 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls Can Save Their Season By Signing This 5x NBA All-Star
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Should The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This 10x NBA All-Star?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Is LeBron James Subtly Recruiting Kyrie Irving To The Lakers?
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Signing Russell Westbrook Is A Win-Win Move For The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Signing Former Miami Heat Player
Milwaukee, WI18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy