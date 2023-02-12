Aquarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for February 12 – 18

AQUARIUS

JAN 21 - FEB 18

The moon encourages confidence, to claim the future you really want for yourself

Any opportunity to get your name on to a promotion or presentation list should be an instant yes – as the mind planet is working with you all week.

And the sun still shines bright on your money zone.

Maybe it’s love that’s your number one concern – then the moon encourages confidence, to claim the future you really want for yourself.

Yes, this can include a second chance at a “W” date.

DESIRE DAYS: You expect more on Monday - and value your own feelings. Tuesday is a Just Do It day.

Saturday finds you relaxed, ready for unrestricted loving.

VALENTINE HOTSPOTS: A former address – for work or fun. A

business with an animal-linked name.

A display of antique items.

AQUARIUS MARS HEAT: You’re complex, unconventional - and love 100% on your own terms.

Deep connections and mutual boundaries are your Mars-led essentials.

AQUARIUS VENUS HUGS: With the harmony planet in your values zone, you are working out what you really need from passion going forward, and yes, this can be quite a surprise.

PASSION PICKS: Libra to match you head and heart, Gemini for never a dull moment, Pisces to bring out your softer side, and Taurus for endless compliments.

