Carmel girls swimming's 37th straight IHSAA state title is its most-dominant yet

The Carmel girls swim team didn’t just win its 37th consecutive IHSAA state championship Saturday – extending its national record — it made a case this is the most dominant team in Indiana high school history.

The Greyhounds took down a national record and five state records at IUPUI’s Natatorium in extending their reign, winning 10 of the 11 swimming events. Their 498 points shattered the state record 479 the program set in 2021.

Carmel kicked off the finals with a sizzling 200-yard medley relay that broke the five-year-old national mark of 1:38.13 by more than a second, with Carmel’s Berit Berglund, Alex Shackell, Meghan Christman and Molly Sweeney clocking in at 1:36.98.

“We knew we had the pieces,” said Carmel coach Chris Plumb. “You’ve got to come in that first day, that first session, that first relay, but that set the tone for the rest of the meet. That just got the ball rolling for us. I think we won five in a row and that national record was a huge start to the meet.”

Fishers (233 points) finished as the team runner-up for the fourth straight year, and Penn (156) was third. Hamilton Southeastern (148) and Zionsville (141) rounded out the top five.

Shackell, a sophomore, was a part of four record-setting wins. She broke her own state record in the 50 free of 22.05 set in Friday’s prelims, winning in 21.93 — fourth-fastest in the nation. Shackell then went out and broke her own record of 51.16 in the 100 butterfly set in the prelims, winning the final in 50.89. Shackell, who anchored the Greyhounds’ 200 freestyle relay that established a new state mark in 1:30.23, credits the competitive culture the team sets each day in practice as fundamental to the program’s longstanding success.

“You know you have to step up every day — not just at the meets, but at practice, too,” Shackell said. “You have to bring your best self. I think that’s what’s so special about Carmel. We all want to be there, and we show it with our determination and in practice, pushing each other every day. Everyone has a training partner. There’s not one person who’s the star. We’re all really good and we bring that to each other every day.”

Penn’s Lilian Christianson was the first non-Carmel swimmer to win an event, taking the 100 free in 48.59 seconds as the top seed. Carmel’s Berglund (49.09) placed second.

Carmel sophomore Lynsey Bowen battled back from a serious illness last summer to repeat in the 500 free with a state record 4:42.81, and claim the 200 freestyle title in 1:45.49.

“It feels really good just knowing I could do that again,” Bowen said. “My whole team has helped me so much. Everyone on the team is so encouraging. I’ve never seen another team that’s like that.”

Sweeney had an impressive showing in her first state meet, breaking the 200 individual medley state record of 1:56.67 Friday with a 1:55.88. She couldn’t top that in the finals, but she dominated the rest of the field winning in 1:56.82. Hamilton Southeastern’s Audrey Crawford finished runner-up in 1:59.77. Sweeney added a win in the 100 breaststroke, with teammates Vivian Wilson and Lucy Enoch respectively taking the second and third spots — just another sign of Carmel’s dominance.

Center Grove’s Mia Prusiecki repeated as the diving champion, with 478.3 points. A junior, Prusiecki is in position next year to become the first three-time diving champion in state history.

“The pressure was definitely there, but I tried not to think about it and just focus on my dives and myself,” said Prusiecki, who has verbally committed to Ohio State.

Before capping her senior year as a member of Carmel’s winning 400 free relay team, Berit Berglund swept the 100 backstroke as a high schooler, winning her fourth state title in the event with a time of 51.80 — just off her state record 51.50 set last year.

“We all want the same things,” Berglund said. “When you’re surrounded by a group of girls who all want the same thing, we can do some pretty amazing things.”

IHSAA girls swimming state finals

Team results: 1. Carmel 498*; 2. Fishers 233; 3. Penn 156; 4. Hamilton SE 148; 5. Zionsville 141; 6. Concord 129.5; 7. Wawasee 121; 8. Carroll (FW) 115; 9. Center Grove 121; 10. Castle 73.5.

Event winners:

200 IM relay: Carmel – Berit Berglund, Molly Sweeney, Alex Shackell, Meghan Christman (1:36.98**)

200 free: Lynsey Bowen, Carmel (1:45.49)

200 IM: Molly Sweeney, Carmel (1:56.82)

50 free: Alex Shackell, Carmel (21.93*)

1-meter diving: Mia Prusiecki, Center Grove (478.30)

100 fly: Alex Shackell, Carmel (50.89*)

100 free: Lilian Christianson, Penn (48.59)

500 free: Lynsey Bowen, Carmel (4:42.81*)

200 free relay: Carmel – Molly Sweeney, Grace Dougherty, Meghan Christman, Alex Shackell (1:30.23*)

100 backstroke: Berit Berglund, Carmel (51.80)

100 breaststroke: Molly Sweeney, Carmel (59.78)

400 free relay: Carmel – Meghan Christman, Erin Cummins, Berit Berglund, Vivian Wilson (3:21.84)

* state record

** national record