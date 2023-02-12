Open in App
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers and Padres Projected to Win 91 Games Each in the Wild NL West

By Kristilyn Hetherington,

9 days ago

The battle for the NL West is most likely going to be much closer than it has been in the past.

Although the Dodgers-Giants rivalry dates back to the 1890s, a not-so-friendly competition has also begun to brew between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Especially after the Dodgers' season finale last fall. But before the NLDS, the Dodgers were having quite the historic regular season.

After finishing with an impressive 111-51 record, the Dodgers walked away with the NL West. The Padres who finished second were 22 games back and had an 89-73 record which was good for a .549 winning percentage.

The Dodgers are known for their longstanding success as an organization but their 2023 roster hasn't seemed to impress many people so far.

According to ZiPS Fangraphs , the Dodgers aren't expected to win more than 100 games this season and their race with the Padres will be closer than it has been in the past:

With the exception of the 2020-shortened season, this would be the first year the Dodgers win less than 100 games since 2018. But even after winning 92 games that regular season, they still walked away with the NL West (by one game over the Rockies).

Across the past ten years, the Dodgers have also won the NL West nine times. The Giants won the 2021 pennant by one game.

The Padres on the other hand haven't won the NL West since they were named back-to-back champions in 2005 and 2006. Additionally, they haven't won 90 games or more since 2010.

The Dodgers and the Padres will face off for four different series this upcoming season. Two of the meetings will take place in May followed by a four-game series in August and their last face-off in September before they enter the postseason.

