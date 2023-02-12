Open in App
Norwalk, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County

By Vivian Chow,

9 days ago

Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said.

Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She has a scar on her left eyebrow and a tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a brown coat and black ripped leggings (the same pair seen in the photo provided by LASD).

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CV55_0kkVZ7wL00
    Natalie Simpson in a 2022 photo from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dDFx_0kkVZ7wL00
    Natalie Simpson in a 2022 photo from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office.

Simpson is diagnosed with depression and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone who may know of Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0
