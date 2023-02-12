Murfreesboro area wrestlers advance to individual sectional tournaments

Blackman edged Oakland for the team title at the Region 4-AA individual wrestling tournament, held Saturday at Riverdale.

The Blaze scored 239 points while the Patriots tallied 223.5 and Warren County was third at 102.

Blackman had six individual champions while Oakland had four, Stewarts Creek one and Siegel one.

The top four finishers advance to the sectional, which will be held Feb. 18 at The Howard School in Chattanooga.

Eagleville will send nine wrestlers to the Class A sectional after a successful day in the Region 6-A tournament. The Eagles had two region champs − Jacob Pennington (132) and Brody McLemore (138).

Eagleville finished third as a team, scoring 148.5 points, behind Page (205) and Tullahoma (172).

The Eagles will compete in the Class A sectional at Green Hill on Feb. 18.

The top four from each sectional weight division will advance to state.

Region finals and third-place results include:

Region 4-AA

106 pounds

Championship: Sebron Colson (Blackman) d. Aidan Lindsay (Warren Co.) fall, 1:44; Third place: Jon Hall (Oakland) d. Andrew McClanahan (Riverdale), fall, 2:47.

113 pounds

Championship: Chase Creque (Siegel) d. Deshawn Miller (Oakland), fall, 2:47; Third place: Dakadius Justus (Riverdale) d. Carson Jinkins (Stewarts Creek) 9-3.

120 pounds

Championship: Brayden Bouma (Oakland) d. Aslan Nadeau (Blackman), fall, 4:39; Third place: Statom Relford (Stewarts Creek) d. Senoor Najeeb (La Vergne), fall, 2:11.

126 pounds

Championship: Thomas Rubio (Blackman) d. Nate Barbee (Oakland). TF-1.5, 3:42 (19-2); Third place: Orion Sadler (Stewarts Creek) d. Darriuz Cassilas (Riverdale) 6-3.

132 pounds

Championship: Landon Beasley (Oakland) d. Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee Co.), fall, 3:43; Third place: Isaiah Thephavong (Blackman) d. Jerell Johnson (Rockvale), fall, 2:59.

138 pounds

Championship: Jaxsen Nieuwsma (Oakland) d. Noah Creque (Siegel), fall, 4:00; Third place: Grant Myers (Blackman) d. Parker Sparks (Rockvale), MD 10-0.

145 pounds

Championship: Mason Sells (Blackman) d. Logan Saller (Riverdale), fall, 0:56; Third place: Kaiden Hughes (Stewarts Creek) d. Colin Romans (Oakland), fall, 4:39.

152 pounds

Championship: Landon McCroskey (Stewarts Creek) d. Seth Lindsay (Warren Co.), fall, 3:04; Third place: Landon Franklin (Oakland) d. Afraim Ewida (Blackman), TF-1.5, 3:56 (15-0).

160 pounds

Championship: Gabriel Larkin (Blackman) d. Jacob Barlow (Coffee Co.), medical forfeit; Third place: Jack Hines (Stewarts Creek) d. Mauricio Jimenez (La Vergne), forfeit.

170 pounds

Championship: James Revell (Blackman) d. Nathaniel Breeding (Rockvale) 10-4; Third place: Sam Harvat (Oakland) d. Zachary Warrick (Coffee Co.), fall, 0:59.

182 pounds

Championship: Zerek Keel (Warren Co.) d. Nicholas Mednicino (Stewarts Creek), forfeit; Third place: Kadyen Abel (Blackman) d. Si Marin (Franklin Co.), fall, 3:35.

195 pounds

Championship: Miles Workman (Blackman) d. Hayven Jenkins (Oakland) 4-0; Third place: P.J. Truax (Warren Co.) d. Ian Walker (Coffee Co.), SV-1, 3-1.

220 pounds

Championship: Logan McBee (Shelbyville) d. Taurus Allen (Oakland), fall, 1:23; Third place: Tarek Aldairi (Blackman) d. Xavier Simmons (Warren Co.) 10-9.

285 pounds

Championship: Zach Turk (Oakland) d. Blayne Myers (Coffee Co.) 2-1; Third place: Gerardo Mares (Warren Co.) d. Sam Isip (Blackman), fall, 1:56.

Region 6-A

106 pounds: Third place: Matthew Pennington (Eagleville) d. John Newell (Page), TF-1.5, 2:13 (17-2).

113 pounds: Championship: Kyle Nielson (Spring Hill) d. Zachary Lewis (Eagleville) 2-0.

126 pounds: Third place: Drake Rzemieniewski (Eagleville) d. Nolan Stroop (Tullahoma) 8-1.

132 pounds: Championship: Jacob Pennington (Eagleville) d. Cannon Drake (Page), fall, 3:36.

138 pounds: Championship: Brody McLemore (Eagleville) d. Grant Hawkinson (Page), SV-1, 7-5.

145 pounds: Championship: Caleb Adkins (Tullahoma) d. Thomas Solomon (Eagleville), MD 14-4.

160 pounds: Third place: Cole Darnell (Eagleville) d. Kevin Caraballo (Spring Hill), fall, 2:56.

170 pounds: Championship: Michael Carter (Spring Hill) d. Houston Retting (Eagleville) 5-4.

285 pounds: Third place: Joseph Williamson (Eagleville) d. Dylan Warren (Cascade), fall, 3:00.

