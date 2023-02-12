Dublin Coffman, Olentangy Liberty boys wrestling teams finish in top five at state duals

The Dublin Coffman and Olentangy Liberty boys wrestling teams each placed in the top five in the eight-team Division I state dual tournament Saturday at Lakewood St. Edward.

Fifth-seeded Coffman finished fourth, losing to third-seeded Wadsworth 44-21 in the third-place match to go 1-2 on the day. Coffman opened with a 42-29 win over fourth-seeded Springboro before losing to top-seeded St. Edward 50-13 in a semifinal.

Omar Ayoub (138 pounds) and Sammy Moloney (157, 165) each went 3-0 in the event to lead the Shamrocks.

Ethan Birden went 2-1 at 157 and 165, losing to Wadsworth’s Chris Earnest at 157 when Birden was called for an illegal slam in the closing seconds while leading 1-0, according to Coffman coach Chance Van Gundy. Birden entered the tournament ranked first in the state at 157 by BorofanOhio.net, with Earnest second.

“Our goal was to make it to the (semifinals) and (win) that first match,” Van Gundy said. “We knew the competition would get better once we made it to the (semifinals) with St. Ed’s and Wadsworth. We definitely know we have a lot of things to work on before the postseason (for individual wrestlers starts Feb. 25 with a Division I sectional). It’s good to get that level of competition this late in the year.”

Sixth-seeded Liberty rebounded from a 33-22 loss to Wadsworth in a quarterfinal to battle back for fifth by beating Springboro 34-30.

After falling to Wadsworth, Liberty rallied past seventh-seeded Cincinnati La Salle 39-36 in its first consolation match.

Huggy Williams (106), Jaxson Rosselli (113) and Dylan Russo (215) each went 3-0 to lead the Patriots.

“We really pushed Wadsworth hard,” Liberty coach Mark Marinelli said. “There were a lot of very close matches. We just started practicing hard. Some of our middleweights are starting to wrestle a little bit better. They really did a good job of not giving up pins or too many points and fighting a little harder.”

St. Edward won its fifth consecutive dual title, beating second-seeded Brecksville-Broadview Heights 35-21 in the final. St. Edward has won seven of the last eight dual championships and 20 overall.

