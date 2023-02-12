Open in App
Colorado State
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football lands 2nd commit for 2025, Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press,

9 days ago
Michigan football added a second commit to its class of 2025, picking up a commitment from linebacker Mantrez Walker.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder tweeted out an image of himself in Wolverines gear with the caption, “trying to live this life I’ve always dreamed of on a grand spectrum, if I play it right, I’m lit forever. #Committed #GoBlue”

The Buford, Georgia, product is not ranked yet by 247 Sports, but already had offers from five Power Five schools: Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State and Georgia Tech.

RAINER SABIN:Why a Michigan State coach is helping a '22 Michigan football star reach his NFL dream

Walker joins Florida cornerback Chris Ewald in coach Jim Harbaugh’s class of ’25; Ewald is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and the No. 38 player in the nation. Michigan’s class ranked fourth in the nation, behind Alabama, Colorado and Georgia (at No. 1) prior to Walker’s commitment.

Comments / 0
