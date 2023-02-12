‘Heard a pop’: 1 killed in NE Portland daytime shooting
By Joelle JonesTim Steele,
9 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
Gunnar Peterson told KOIN 6 News he was relaxing at his home in the Eliot neighborhood when he heard the shot around 2 p.m. at NE 1st and Hancock.
“I was just on the couch and I heard a pop. I stood up and turned around and I saw the deceased fall to the ground, and the shooter get away,” Peterson said. “Going through my head was just like, ‘try not to get shot,’ you know, ‘try not to let them see that I am watching them.’ So I was just kind of peering through the window and ducking down and trying to stay out of sight.”
With police on the line, Peterson said he watched as the shooter got in a car and take off toward Williams Street.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, had already died by the time officers arrived.
No immediate arrests were made and the investigation remains open and active. Homicide detectives are involved.
