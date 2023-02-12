Cancer weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for February 12 – February 18

CANCER

JUNE 22 - JULY 22

Your luckiest friend is the one who says the least Credit: Yordanka Poleganova at Illustrat

As cool customer Mercury helps you gain control of your emotions, you see great deals everywhere you look – plus you get to grips with a passion situation that has left you puzzled.

Instead of searching for subtle hints, you ask clear questions.

A work, too, this approach transforms your status.

A moon of creative money management turns a “C” cost into a profit.

Your luckiest friend is the one who says the least.

DESIRE DAYS: If you feel love words forming on Monday – say them.

Be prepared to forgive and forget on Tuesday. Saturday = unrestrained passion.

VALENTINE HOTSPOTS: A health food supermarket aisle.

An “F” friend’s list of connections.

An event rearranged from summer to spring.

CANCER MARS HEAT: When you love, it’s 100%, and you’ll do anything for a partner, establish lust and trust other signs can’t come close to.

But do beware of expecting too much…

CANCER VENUS HUGS: You’re on a love learning curve thanks to Venus, and working on ways to be your own best support and companion – so love is a beautiful extra, not the be-all and end-all.

PASSION PICKS: Pisces for mutual adoration, Scorpio for sizzling nights, Aries for endless challenges, and Virgo for happy ever after.

