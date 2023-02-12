MIKE PRATER: Boise State wasted 3,298 days — and why that’s so painful today

SMU football has a cold, dreary reputation — more than eight wins in a season only once since 1984 — and somehow this program of insignificance has become more attractive than Boise State football.

Around here, it’s a sad, unfortunate fact, and it hurts.

If you’re searching for a reason why, dip your confused head into a Boise State basketball press conference.

Coach Leon Rice said something the other day that blew me away. It was a mostly innocent comment, framed around visiting commissioner Gloria Nevarez and her vision for growth in the Mountain West, but it perfectly explained why the Broncos are being left behind, for now, in an era where league membership and realignment are the biggest issues in college sports.

“This is the time in history where we have to be proactive and we have to be aggressive,’’ Rice said.

Wrong, so wrong, and so misguided.

Rice is 3,298 days late to the party — and so is the Boise State athletic department, university administration, fans, donors, boosters, local businesses, sponsors, state political leaders, etc. All guilty in the demise of Boise State football’s national status — still strong, but not as strong as in the past.

The time in history for Boise State athletics to be proactive and aggressive started Dec. 23, 2011 — the day after quarterback Kellen Moore played his final college game. It was the end of a golden era, the most dominant era in Boise State football history, and athletics and its fan base spent the next 3,298 days not doing enough to capitalize on that success.

That’s why SMU and its irrelevant football program are being courted by the Pac-12. Not Boise State.

That’s why San Diego State could leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12. Not Boise State.

Those athletic departments have been investing hard in their futures for a decade. Not Boise State.

The 3,298 days between Moore’s final game — and the hiring of new athletic director Jeramiah Dickey — will go down as a massive wasted opportunity.

Former president Bob Kustra focused on fighting the system, pushing for improved postseason access for the college football little guy. He played a small role in the 12-team tournament that debuts in 2024, but building something special in his own backyard was not a priority.

Former athletic director Mark Coyle was a career-chaser.

Former athletic director Curt Apsey was a country-clubber.

Great guys, but neither did anything of significance to invest in the future of Boise State athletics. It wasn’t what Boise State needed at the time. Today, the timing couldn’t be worse.

Enter Dickey, who was hired January 2021 — and he’s been cranking hard, raising cash, fixing infrastructure, creating buzz, networking, building plans, pushing a vision and making a massive difference ever since.

Hope it’s not too late.

The Broncos wasted 3,298 days, and now college realignment is moving on without them.

SMU and San Diego State are poised to join the Pac-12 because, in addition to the simple luck of their geography, they have been working financial magic for years.

San Diego State has a new $310 million football stadium. Boise State has fancy renderings for stadium renovations and has raised a few million dollars.

SMU broke ground in December for a new $100 million end zone complex that should be ready in 2024. Boise State has no public timeline for its stadium upgrades.

SMU is publicly trying to raise $1.5 billion to impact its entire campus. Boise State has launched a campaign for athletics ¯ with a goal of $300 million and change.

SMU, on its website, claims to have invested more than $250 million “in championship-caliber facilities since 2013.’’ Boise State puts out occasional press releases when a booster donates $1 million.

SMU has mega-rich — and generous — boosters who have committed more than a reported $4.5 million in name, image and likeness money to student-athletes. Every football player and basketball player under scholarship at SMU receives $36,000 a year in NIL money. Boise State football star Taylen Green promotes free pizza and basketball star Tyson Degenhart is pushing local donuts.

The SMU campus foundation has a $2 billion endowment fund. Boise State has an endowment fund of $135 million.

These lack of resources make Rice grumpy. These issues drove football coach Bryan Harsin out of Boise State. This is what Dickey is trying to fix — the lack of elite passion and support for Boise State athletics.

A strong and determined behavior to be elite — with the appropriate action and muscle behind it — gets you into a Power Five conference. Sadly for Boise State, it’s not about wins and losses on a football field.

Dickey is Boise State’s savior, and he’s a busy man doing wonderful things, one small step at a time. He’ll leave one day, but he’ll leave Boise State athletics in a better place. You can’t say that about previous athletic directors.

The greatest window of opportunity is gone, and Boise State can’t do anything now about those lost 3,298 days. Consider it a painful lesson learned, which leaves one priority for the next 3,298 days — and beyond:

Idaho can’t do anything about its remote geography, so everyone associated with Boise State athletics, from Dickey to the richest business to the poorest fan, must invest in two powerful difference-makers: Cash and passion.

The Pac-12 isn’t interested, but the Big 12 might be looking.

