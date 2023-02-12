Open in App
New York Post

NJ school superintendent resigns after bullied student Adriana Kuch’s suicide

By Steven Vago, Georgett Roberts, Melissa Klein,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFbP4_0kkVVQoB00

The New Jersey school superintendent who blamed the family of a 14-year-old student who killed herself after a fight in her high school has resigned.

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the head of the Central Regional School District, submitted his resignation after an emergency school board meeting Saturday, NBC reported.

“The Central Regional School District Board of Education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides,” a notice posted to the district website Saturday night read.

It went on to say the district is “evaluating all current and past allegations of bullying” and would undergo “an independent assessment” of its anti-bullying policies.

Parlapanides tried to shift blame for Adriana Kuch’s Feb. 3 suicide to her family, claiming her father’s “affair” and her own drug use was causing turmoil in her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Hmot_0kkVVQoB00
Adriana Kuch, 14, killed herself after repeated bullying and being assaulted at school.
NBC News

He revealed personal family information to the Daily Mail, telling the outlet the girl’s father was having an affair when Adriana was in sixth grade and that the youngster’s “grades and choices declined in 7th and 8th grade.”

“We offered her drug rehab and mental services on five occasions but the father refused every time,” he said.

Michael Kuch denied his daughter had been offered drug treatment, and said she had merely been experimenting with a weed vape like other teens.

Adriana took her own life two days after she was badly beaten by four other students in a school hallway and then, her family said, continued to be bullied.

Read more of the The Post’s coverage of Adriana Kuch

The anguished family had called for Parlapanides to step down .

“I want that entire administration gone,” Kuch told The Post Saturday. “The superintendent slandering people, bashing people. Calling Adriana a drug addict. What is wrong with this guy? He is incompetent.”

After hearing about the resignation, the family viewed it as “first step complete,” said Adriana’s sister-in-law, Jennifer Ferro.

“We just want the school to start changing and taking accountability,” Ferro said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-superintendent of NJ district where Adriana Kuch took her life once lectured teachers on school violence
Parkland, FL3 days ago
4 people, including 2 teens, killed in apparent murder-suicide in NJ: officials
Linden, NJ1 day ago
N.J. teacher quits after uproar over student’s recording of her profanity-laced tirade in class
Winslow Township, NJ4 days ago
TRAGEDY: Chosson Engaged to be Married in Lakewood Shot and Killed in North Miami
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Another N.J. high school starting classes later so teens get more sleep
Ridgewood, NJ5 days ago
16-year-old girl fatally struck by car while jogging along NJ highway
Freehold Township, NJ2 days ago
N.J. Councilman Fatally Shot by Former Colleague One Week After Killing of Another Lawmaker
Milford, NJ7 days ago
Bullied NJ teen Adriana Kuch saved a child struggling in neighbor’s pool, dramatic video shows
New York City, NY9 days ago
Allentown High Schooler Struck, Killed By Car Jogging
Allentown, NJ2 days ago
Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role
Berkeley Township, NJ11 days ago
Autopsy: Death of ex-state NAACP president ruled a suicide
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
Pete Buttigieg slams Norfolk Southern amid criticism over his response to Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
NJ man and nephew guilty of Neptune, NJ barbershop murder
Neptune Township, NJ6 days ago
Boyfriend of Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying, re-watching bullying video
Berkeley Township, NJ10 days ago
Colorado firefighters rescue 155-pound St. Bernard who fell through ice
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Thief breaks into Hunterdon County home, grabs fobs and attempts to steal car, police say
Readington Township, NJ5 days ago
North Carolina mother charged after police find dead 3-month-old boy in a suitcase in a closet for over 12 hours
Roanoke Rapids, NC11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy