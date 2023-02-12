Open in App
Posen, IL
WGN News

Posen police search for 2 who hijacked a BMW during test drive

By Andrew Smith,

9 days ago

POSEN, Ill. — Posen police said they are looking for two people who pulled out a gun and hijacked a BMW during a test drive on Saturday.

Posen police Det. Sgt. Matthew Leveille said the people went to a used car dealership and asked to take a BMW for a test drive.

Kane Co. Sheriff: 5 teens suffer life-threatening injuries after driver crashes into tree while driving fast

During the drive, one of the people pulled out a gun while the other person pulled the employee out of the car, Leveille said.

The two then went north on the Tri-State Tollway from 147th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Posen police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

