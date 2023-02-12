Capricorn weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for February 12 – 18

CAPRICORN

It’s not enough to give to friends and family any more – you have the right to expect something in return.

Yes, this mindset may shake up bonds and beliefs this week, but will leave you in a stronger position.

As for passion, hold off making detailed plans, and let your heart lead you.

Venus is in prime communication position and special words can flow and grow. Luck links two names from two work teams.

DESIRE DAYS: Turn up your charm on “T” days and wait for admirers to flock.

Take a commitment question seriously on Wednesday. Feel the love heat on Friday as you pass a redhead.

VALENTINE HOTSPOTS: A travel ticket machine. A new kind of food to sample. A bus or train station.

CAPRICORN MARS HEAT: Your loyal, reliable nature makes you a keeper - you’re serious from the start and have impressive Mars physical stamina! Jealousy can be a difficult bedfellow.

CAPRICORN VENUS HUGS: Yes, you’re ready to talk (or write) in open honest ways – and take a risk. All week, Venus supports making the first move.

PASSION PICKS: Virgo for deep, lasting connection, Taurus for toe-tingling relaxation, Sagittarius to loosen you up in bed and Libra to light up your life

