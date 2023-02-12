Tulane Women’s Basketball set for Sunday tilt at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulane University Women’s Basketball (13-11, 3-8) will go for the regular season sweep against Tulsa (16-7, 6-4) Sunday afternoon. The game between the Green Wave and the Golden Hurricane is set to tipoff at 1 p.m. from the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Fans can watch the game between the Green Wave and Tulsa on ESPN+ by clicking HERE . You can also listen live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Paul Boron or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

This marks the 37th all-time meeting between Tulane and Tulsa with the Green Wave leading the series 27-9. The Green Wave defeated the Golden Hurricane 77-72 at home in the previous meeting this season. The Wave holds an 11-6 record on the road against Tulsa with its last win in Tulsa coming on February 16, 2022, by a score of 69-60.



In its last time out, Tulane lost its fourth consecutive game on Thursday as it dropped a road contest to Wichita State 61-69. Dynah Jones led all scorers with 23 points to go with five rebounds and an assist. Marta Galic and Kahia Warmsley also scored double figures each posting 11 points.



Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Green Wave this season. Marta Galic leads the team with 12.8 points per contest. Whittington follows with 12.2 points per game while Jones posts 12.1 points per game. Galic is third the AAC and ranks 45th nationally in three-pointers per game with 2.58.



Paced by Rachel Hakes who leads the conference in assists per game with 5.0 and total assists with 121, Tulane ranks second as a team in the league in assists per game at 15.5 and third in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.58.



Tulsa enters the matchup with an 16-7 overall record and a 6-4 mark in league play after falling in its last contest 58-81 at SMU on Tuesday. The Golden Hurricane leads the conference in scoring averaging 72.2 points per game. Tulsa also leads the league in assists per game (16.2), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.09), three-pointers per game (9.7), and field goal percentage defense (36.2). Temira Poindexter leads Tulsa in scoring with 16.4 points per game and rebounding with 5.8 boards per game. She also leads the conference in total blocks (34) and blocks per game (1.48).



Following the matchup with the Golden Hurricane, the Green Wave will return home to host SMU on Wednesday. Tipoff between Tulane and the Mustangs is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}

