Fort Worth chef Tim Love represented Texas at Super Bowl ‘Taste of the NFL’ in Phoenix

By Bud Kennedy,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esrim_0kkVTlSy00

A Super Bowl led by two Texas quarterbacks also featured a Fort Worth chef.

Chef Tim Love was one of five national “all-star celebrity chefs” featured Saturday at the Taste of the NFL, an annual charity fundraiser featuring NFL players and celebrities before the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

Love was scheduled to interview TV chef Andrew Zimmern, he said Saturday from Phoenix.

He served deviled Gulf Coast blue crabs with cured lemon and his house Lonesome Dove hot sauce from the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worth, he said.

“The Texas Gulf Coast is really amazing,” he said in an interview with Foodsided.com .

“I used to go catch these crabs with my brothers and sisters. We would bring them back to our little motor home,” Love said. “I was the youngest of seven kids, and we used to cram into that motor home. We would go down to the coast and spend three or four days at the beach and catch these crabs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkiNr_0kkVTlSy00
Chef Tim Love served deviled crabs with house Lonesome Dove hot sauce and cured lemon at the Taste of the NFL charity event in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2023, Handout photo

Love also told the website he also chose to serve deviled crabs because they’re easy to carry around.

“At these taste-around events, it can get a little difficult — you always want to make something that people can eat,” he said.

The sold-out event drew a crowd of 2,500 to Chateau Luxe, an event venue, for four hours of food and wine with more than 30 players to benefit New York-based GENYouth’s “End Student Hunger” program.

Tickets cost $750.

Love’s signature restaurant is Lonesome Dove, 2406 N. Main St. In the Stockyards, he also owns Tannahill’s Tavern, Caterina’s, Paloma Suerte, the Love Shack, the White Elephant Saloon and Ático in the Stockyards, along with Gemelle in west Fort Worth and the Woodshed Smokehouse near the Fort Worth Zoo.

Love said that although an aunt lives in Philadelphia, he would not be pulling for the Eagles, an NFC East division rival of the Dallas Cowboys.

