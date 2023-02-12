Open in App
Montgomery, AL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Anderson scores 29 as Alabama State beats UAPB 74-71

9 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Alex Anderson scored 29 points as Alabama State beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 74-71 on Saturday night.

Anderson shot 11 of 18 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Hornets (8-17, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O’Neal scored 11 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Kendal Parker shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6) were led by Kylen Milton, who posted 17 points and five assists. Chris Greene added 14 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. In addition, Shaun Doss finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mac McClung soars to slam dunk title at All-Star Saturday
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
No. 3 Kansas gets 5th win in a row, 63-58 over No. 24 TCU
Fort Worth, TX13 hours ago
Texas Tech beats Mountaineers on road for third straight win
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Love picks Miami; AP source says Heat also to sign Zeller
Miami, FL2 days ago
College Baseball Notebook: No break in sight for rising TCU
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy