Anderson scores 29 as Alabama State beats UAPB 74-71

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Alex Anderson scored 29 points as Alabama State beat Arkansas Pine Bluff 74-71 on Saturday night.

Anderson shot 11 of 18 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Hornets (8-17, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan O'Neal scored 11 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Kendal Parker shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6) were led by Kylen Milton, who posted 17 points and five assists. Chris Greene added 14 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. In addition, Shaun Doss finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .