Eastern Illinois defeats SIU Edwardsville 84-73

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Nick Ellington scored 21 points as Eastern Illinois beat SIU Edwardsville 84-73 on Saturday night.

Ellington shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (9-18, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kinyon Hodges scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Caleb Donaldson went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Damarco Minor led the way for the Cougars (17-10, 8-6) with 19 points. Shamar Wright added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for SIU Edwardsville. Deejuan Pruitt also recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .