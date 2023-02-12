Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Rihanna voices support for Patrick Mahomes after prank

By PJ Green,

9 days ago

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The halftime performer for Super Bowl LVII has come out in support of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback.

On Wednesday of Super Bowl week, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall told Patrick Mahomes that Rihanna said that Mahomes is the greatest quarterback ever.

Chiefs milestones they could hit in the Super Bowl

After Mahomes explained how highly regarded Rihanna is to his family and how appreciative he is of the sentiments, Marshall told Mahomes that Rihanna did not say that and it was a prank.

“Aw man,” Mahomes said with a laugh after the fact. “You got me up here smiling and smirking.”

The next day, Marshall was shown on video telling Rihanna about the prank and the singer told Marshall about how mean he was for the prank.

“I am so sorry you went through that,” Rihanna said in the video.

“I still think you’re great.”

Several Chiefs like Mahomes and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling have said how they wished they could watch Rihanna perform at halftime but they know it won’t happen.

The kind words from the Barbadian singer, actress and businesswoman for the Chiefs’ QB1 is all they’ll get before the halftime performance.

