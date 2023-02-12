King Charles’ new coronation emblem revealed for first time

Buckingham Palace unveiled King Charles’ new emblem Friday, just four months ahead of his historic coronation.

The design, which features a blue crown entombed within a field of red, stylized flowers, represents the new king’s “love of the natural world,” the Palace said.

“The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world,” emblem designer Sir Jony Ive KBE, a former Apple designer, said.

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

Florals and shamrocks can be seen throughout the new symbol, which the royal family said intends to depict the “flora of the four nations in the shape of St. Edward’s Crown.”

The rose of England sits at the top of the crown, the new design shows.

Thew symbol features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

The symbol can also be seen at the base of the new emblem.

The thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland — the United Kingdom countries — make up the rest of the new token, both inside the crown and surrounding it.

The symbol represents St Edward’s Crown, which has been used to crown monarchs since the 13th century. The new design bleeds red, white and blue, the colors of the union flag.

King Charles’ emblem is a stark difference from his mother’s. Queen Elizabeth’s symbol featured an “ER” monogram topped off with St. Edward’s Crown.

The new emblem will be appear everywhere during King Charles’ May coronation, the Palace said.

King Charles will be crowned on May 7. The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

The British crown will be placed on the 74-year-old royal’s head at Westminster Abbey on May 6, a weekend bookended by federal festivities and parties.

The new emblem is not the first new symbol representing the new King’ ascension to the throne — King Charles III became the first monarch in British history to be featured on postal stamps without a crown.

Conversation over the coronation — the first in 70 years — has been largely focused on whether disgraced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

While it’s still unclear whether the former royal and his American wife will attend the historic ceremony, King Charles has decided his youngest son will play no part in the event.

The King has completely written Prince Harry out of the coronation script, meaning he will be a mere audience member should he choose to attend. Only Prince William will feature in the ceremony.

Harry has repeatedly claimed he wants the bad blood between himself and his family to end, but blames them for prolonging the feud.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he said.

In spite of his whining, Prince Harry has continued to expose family fights and secrets across multiple forums over the last several years.